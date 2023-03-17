TWFG Khan Insurance ribbon cutting

From left: Mike Nebgen, Jackland Berry-McDowell, Natalie Van Zyl, Sameer Khan (Owner/Principal), Brittany Merryman, Carmen Parris, Mike Wilson

 Baytown Chamber of Commerce

TWFG Khan Insurance, celebrated its Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the Baytown Chamber of Commerce, Ambassadors and staff. 

 TWFG Khan Insurance is a locally owned and operated insurance agency committed to providing quality insurance products for individuals and businesses.  Its staff consists of highly experienced insurance professionals with access to exclusive markets.  They take pride in being able to access AM Best A rated carriers with exclusive Commercial Package programs.  With a specialty in writing commercial insurance for small businesses and mid-sized corporations, they are able to bring clients the best risk transfer programs available.

