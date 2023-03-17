TWFG Khan Insurance, celebrated its Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the Baytown Chamber of Commerce, Ambassadors and staff.
TWFG Khan Insurance is a locally owned and operated insurance agency committed to providing quality insurance products for individuals and businesses. Its staff consists of highly experienced insurance professionals with access to exclusive markets. They take pride in being able to access AM Best A rated carriers with exclusive Commercial Package programs. With a specialty in writing commercial insurance for small businesses and mid-sized corporations, they are able to bring clients the best risk transfer programs available.
In addition to commercial property, casualty, life and health, payroll, H/R, Workers Compensation, Inland Marine, E & O, commercial transportation, liquor liability, surety, performance and fidelity bonds; they also offer niche coverage for the following industries: large artisan contractors, oil and gas, trucking for hire fleet coverage, security, private investigation and body guard companies, life science and technology, non-profits, retail and mercantile including franchise operations, multiple dwelling units including government subsidized housing, institutional housing, apartments, condominiums and townhomes.
