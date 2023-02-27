At the time she was applying to be on the show in the fall of 2021, Lauren Harpe wasn’t what you’d call the No. 1 hard-core “Survivor” fanatic.
But while binge-watching several shows a day for months to get ready for her appearance on this year’s show, the Barbers Hill elementary school teacher was reintroduced to Jeff Probst.
She says the CBS-TV show’s host is the same guy he appeared to be in 2000, back when preteen Lauren joined her family in regularly watching this stranded on a deserted island reality show.
“Man, Jeff Probst is iconic. Everything about him that anyone sees on TV, he’s genuinely like that,” she said in an interview in advance of the Wednesday, March 1 premiere of “Survivor 44.”
The show will air Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. on CBS and on Paramount+ streaming service. Harpe is believed to be the first Baytown-area resident to appear on “Survivor.”
“When I first saw Jeff Probst, I was shaking. My knees were shaking, my palms were sweating,” Harpe said. “He’s an icon. You see him on TV and you have this big dream to be on the show, to be out there, and you finally see him, and it’s like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe this is happening.’
“The smile, the dimples, everything. And he’s so great at what he does. He’s just a very kind man and definitely what you see is what you get.”
Harpe met Probst last June, when she was among 18 cast members gathered on the South Pacific island of Fiji to chase a $1 million first prize. Though the physical and mental challenges took place months ago, the winner won’t be known until votes are counted in a live Hollywood show at the end of this spring’s season.
During the run of the show, CBS will not allow Harpe to do interviews or otherwise talk about what happened in Fiji. One pre-premiere interview was allowed with a show employee monitoring the conversation, to avoid revealing spoilers.
In her third year as a fourth-grade teacher at Barbers Hill, the Mont Belvieu move-in said it was a BHISD start-of-school theme that made her decide to audition for the show.
“Actually, after Covid, our school district’s theme for convocation was ‘Survivor,’ surviving from Covid. All the schools had torches, we had kids come in with drums, all the schools had banners with ‘Survivors,’” she said.
“It was like a big theme within the district. At that point, my divorce had finalized. I had just turned 30, and I just had gotten my master’s degree. That’s what kind of led me to applying for it.”
A native of Port Arthur, Harpe lived in Dallas prior to landing her job with the Barbers Hill school district. She had been attending Baylor University’s nursing school in Dallas before dropping out to start a family.
She’s now a single mother of two boys, Christopher, 9, and Braxton, 7.
“Being a single parent really has prepared me to play this game, just because I am adaptable,” she said. “Going through a divorce, I had to pick up the pieces and just go with it. And so, here in this game, I’m going to be able to adapt to any situation and just roll with it.”
Harpe recalls watching “Survivor” as a youngster.
“When it first came out, it was just a big thing and everybody would crowd around the TV and watch; my dad, my mom, my brother and sister,” she said. “Then, as we get older, we start watching different things. I sort of took a different route.”
But that path brought her back to “Survivor.” And the final question is: What will you do if you win the $1 million dollars?
“Of course, I am a single parent. It would be great to have a million dollars. It could just make our lives a thousand times better,” she said. “Also, I’ve always had a passion for doing some sort of outreach in the community. I know back home we had the soup kitchen or different organizations I used to work with.
“I’m not as connected here in Baytown just yet, but I would like to donate or create some form of a foundation for underprivileged kids or for single mothers to help and give back in our community.”
