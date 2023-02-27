lauren harpe

Lauren Harpe, Barbers Hill elementary school teacher appearing on this season of “Survivor.”

from SURVIVOR Season 44. -- Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 Robert Voets

At the time she was applying to be on the show in the fall of 2021, Lauren Harpe wasn’t what you’d call the No. 1 hard-core “Survivor” fanatic.

But while binge-watching several shows a day for months to get ready for her appearance on this year’s show, the Barbers Hill elementary school teacher was reintroduced to Jeff Probst.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.