traiil ride

The Northeast Trail Ride Association, headed by trail boss Anthony Bruno, return to the trail after an overnight stay in Raywood as they make their way to the Houston Rodeo.

 Cheryl Donatto

The Northeastern Trail Ride Association, in its 28th year, continues to honor their heritage by participating in the world’s largest rodeo, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo which will be held Feb. 28 through March 19.

The Association was established in 1982 by Joseph Bruno, Melvin HawthornFerdie Carrier, R.D. Joe, Ellis SteadmanPeter Paul ZenonHenry JohnsonGloria Bryant and Cathy Joe with the purpose of educating today's youth about Black heritage and the rodeo.

