The Northeastern Trail Ride Association, in its 28th year, continues to honor their heritage by participating in the world’s largest rodeo, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo which will be held Feb. 28 through March 19.
The current trail boss is Anthony Bruno, is the son of founder Joseph Bruno who passed away in 2022. He’s been at the reins of Northeastern for 10 years.
This year, the Association has six clubs with 50 to 100 riders and 20 wagons participating in the ride. The clubs are: Tru Grit, out of Barrett; Dr. Feel Good and China Gate from Houston; and Word of the Restoration, Hayriders and 3D from the Rosharon/Rosenberg area. This ride, of 109 miles, is the longest headed into Houston.
"We’re based out of Houston, but we start the ride in Cheeks (which is near Beaumont) because most of our cowboy heritage originated from that area and over into Louisiana," said Bruno.
The riders departed on Sunday, Feb. 19 from Cheeks with overnight campouts in Devers, Raywood, Dayton and Crosby before they headed to Bruno’s Triangle 7 Arena in Houston on Thursday. On Friday, they will make the trip to Memorial Park where they will camp and join up with the other riders in a parade to the rodeo fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Bruno is no stranger to rodeos and the cowboy lifestyle. He previously was a calf roper and trained horses. His family owns the Bruno Triangle 7 Arena at 8001 Parker Road, which is the only Black owned arena in Houston. The arena also has a dance hall and hosts events. Plus, he holds at least one trail ride a month.
“Not only do we hold these rides to honor the history and heritage of our forefathers, we help kids with scholarships in the agricultural field,” he said proudly. “We also take this opportunity to promote and nurture our Louisiana culture and Zydeco bands.”
“We have second and third generation riders with us now. We all support each other. It’s great sitting back and enjoying the camaraderie with family and friends,” he said. “One of the greatest joys is to see the excitement in the kids’ faces, actually the entire family’s faces, when they see us coming down the road.”
The Northeastern Trail Ride Association has won several awards including the Safest Trail Ride distinction from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Last year, they were honored as the Outstanding Trail Riding Group (Division 2).
“We sure were excited to get that recognition and award. Hopefully, we’ll win it again this year!” Bruno said with a smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.