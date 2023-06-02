Traffic deaths raise concern in Mont Belvieu

A pair of fatal auto accidents on Mont Belvieu roadways that claimed three lives in a single week last month haven’t gone unnoticed or unremarked upon.
They stand out, well, because Mont Belvieu has only averaged a little more than one traffic death per year since the start of 2018.
Prior to May, the city had seen only four fatal wrecks inside its city limits in nearly five and a half years and none in more than a year.
Counting a triple-fatality, alcohol-related crash in February of 2018, six people had died on Mont Belvieu streets between January 1, 2018 and May 17.
“Having two (fatality wrecks) in one week really raises eyebrows, but the reality is we’ve only had six (fatality wrecks) in five years,” said Jimmy Ellison, the Mont Belvieu Police Chief who conducted a computer search of records for The Baytown Sun.
“Any fatal crash is a tragedy. One fatal crash is one too many. We obviously investigate to know what circumstances led to it … or if we see a trend.”
Investigations continue into the two recent fatal crashes. The accident information in this story comes from preliminary reports published in news releases and the chief’s comments.
During Tuesday’s candidate forum for the four people involved in runoff elections for Mont Belvieu city council, a citizen’s question submitted for the candidates stood out.
“As our city grows, public safety also becomes a concern,” forum moderator Ronnie Anderson began reading.
“We’ve seen three fatalities on our streets in the last two weeks,” Anderson continued. “How can we limit truck traffic and other potentially dangerous situations?”
In the first of the two traffic tragedies, a Liberty mother and her 13-year-old daughter were killed May 17 when their car slammed into a heavy-haul flatbed trailer that was stuck across both north- and southbound lanes of traffic on Eagle Drive.
The Peterbilt tractor was pulling an empty flatbed trailer northbound on Farm Road 3180, also known as Eagle Drive, at 11 a.m. It was about a quarter-mile north of Farm Road 565 when the truck’s driver attempted a U-turn.
“He was northbound on Eagle, attempting to make a U-turn to go southbound on Eagle,” Ellison said. “That’s when the wheels on the tractor pulling the trailer got stuck in the mud. The right of way was very saturated by rain.”
Melba Garcia Castro, 40, and her daughter riding in a back seat, Jaelyn Garcia, 13, were declared dead at the scene.
A second, 2-year-old daughter, was unhurt. She had been buckled properly into her rear-seat child restraint system.
“She was LifeFlighted to Houston as a precaution and kept overnight for observation, then went with her dad after that,” Ellison said.
One candidate said heavy trucks should be limited to State Highway 146, which is wider, able to accommodate two lanes of traffic in both north and south directions.
The big rig in the May 17 crash had no choice but to be on Eagle Drive, Ellison said. It had been delivering heavy equipment to a real estate development along that road.
One candidate said additional stop signs, stoplights and lower speed limits would be unpopular but could help avoid repeats.
The second fatal accident occurred at about 5:50 p.m. May 23 when a driver failed to yield right of way at a stop sign.
DaMichael Brooks, 22, from Doucette, Texas, exited westbound Texas 99 at SH 146 and did not yield to oncoming traffic at the intersection of the 99 service road and 146, according to a news release by the Mont Belvieu Police Department.
A pickup truck traveling north on 146 struck Brooks’ car. Brooks was LifeFlighted to a Houston-area trauma center, where he died.
While all the council candidates lauded Mont Belvieu’s city government for going all-out to protect its citizens – one pointed to the dangers of distracted driving.
The Texas Department of Transportation is rolling out a new ad campaign that points out that distracted deaths increased by 10% in Texas in 2022, that one of every six crashes on Texas roadways last year was attributed to distracted driving.
“The bottom line is our streets and highways and certainly our interstates are seeing more and more and more traffic,” Ellison said.
“It seems like everybody’s in a hurry, and we’re seeing more truck traffic, because industry’s our lifeline. We’re getting higher speeds and people aren’t always paying attention to the road like they should.
“If we could just reduce driver inattention and get everybody to slow down, I think we’d be much better off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.