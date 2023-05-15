bh softball batter

Barbers Hill’s Reagan Duty helped break the Eagles’ regional quarterfinal Game 3 wide open with a three-run double off the left field wall in their 11-1 victory over Friendswood at the Deer Park ISD Softball Complex on Saturday.

Sun photo by Brittany White

The state’s top two Class 5A girls’ softball teams are heading for a showdown.

After falling in the series opener and taking a close 2-1 win in Game 2, Barbers Hill’s bats came alive in a 11-1 victory over Friendswood on Saturday at the Deer Park ISD Softball Complex.

