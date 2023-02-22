Top medalists at Eagle Relays SUN STAFF REPORT Feb 22, 2023 Feb 22, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several track and field athletes from Barbers Hill, Goose Creek CISD and surrounding district participated in the Eagle Relays at Barbers Hill High School this past weekend.The Barbers Hill boys and girls team finished first in the team rankings, while Baytown Sterling captured third place in the boys team division.In the individual competitions, athletes from Barbers Hill and GCCISD earned top spots in various track and field categories as listed below. Girls Discus ThrowThird place – Skidmore Kenlee, Barbers Hill Boys Discus ThrowThird place – Clayton Sturrock, Barbers Hill Girls High JumpFirst place – Kaci Andrus, Barbers HillThird place – Ada Ingvardsen, Barbers Hill Girls Long JumpFirst place – Ada Ingvardsen, Barbers HillSecond place – Kaylee Edwards, Goose Creen Memorial Boys Long JumpFirst place – Jayden Thrower, Barbers HillSecond place – Jadon Rodriguez, Barbers Hill Girls Pole VaultFirst place – Kaci Andrus, Barbers HillSecond place – Tori Arredondo, Barbers Hill Boys Triple JumpFirst place – Jayden Thrower, Barbers Hill Boys 3200 Meter RunFirst place – Brock Glasscock, SterlingThird place – Tanner Moser, Barbers Hill Girls 4x100 Meter RelayThird place – Barbers Hill: Cyprianna Jones, Alaina Laday, Sonnie Owens, Kayla Wright Boys 4x100 Meter RelayFirst place – Barbers Hill: Cyler Williams, Landon Smith, Antwon Bolden, Tripp DavisThird place – Goose Creek Memorial: Caleb Perry, Trejon Crump, Cam’ryn Davis Boys 800 Meter RunThird place – Gavin Cortez, Sterling Girls 100 Meter HurdlesSecond place – Zoe Williams, Barbers Hill Boys 110 Meter HurdlesFirst place – William Raymond, Barbers Hill Boys 4x200 Meter RelayFirst place – Cyler Williams, Landon Smith, Dominick Pesina, Tripp Davis Girls 4x200 Meter RelayThird place – Rebekah St. John, Caydence Covernale, Paityn Berklund, Ada Ingvardsen Boys 400 Meter RunFirst place – Caleb Perry, Goose Creek MemorialThird place – Calen Smith, Sterling Girls 200 Meter HurdlesFirst place – Zoe Williams, Barbers HillThird place – Skylar Woodard, Barbers Hill Boys 300 Meter HurdlesSecond place – William Raymond, Barbers Hill Girls 200 Meter DashSecond place – Kaylee Edwards, Goose Creek Memorial Boys 200 Meter DashFirst place – Tripp Davis, Barbers Hill Boys 1600 Meter RunFirst place – Brock Glasscock, SterlingSecond place – Tanner Moser, Barbers Hill Boys 4x400 Meter RelayThird place – Sterling: O’Rian Bell, Irad Mixon, Christopher Harris, Caleb Smith Girls Distance MedleySecond place – Barbers Hill: Karyssa Vilchis, Makayla Johnson, Katie Peck, Isabella Johnson Boys Distance MedleyFirst place – Sterling: Juan Hernandez, O’Rian Bell, Gavin Cortez, Brock GlasscockThird place – Barbers Hill: Aiden Faz, Andrew Williams, Julio Perales, Denver Carr Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Athletics Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown-Feb 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Frank Alvin Kotrla 7 hrs ago Lavinia Ecby Provost 7 hrs ago Billy James Rhodes 7 hrs ago Sun Weekly Survey Would you like to see a Costco store in Baytown? You voted: Yes No Maybe Vote View Results Back Newsletter Signup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Trailriders celebrate their Western and Black heritage It's Trail Ride Time! Barbers Hill girls stun Manvel in OT thriller GCM outlasts ‘Stings BH boys bump Ball, advance to area Top medalists at Eagle Relays Flavorfest: Daniel’s Meat Market & Restaurant Did Not Disappoint! Goose Creek begins talking budget Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVictim named in Missouri Street shootingHAZ-MAT responders give ER all-clear; Chemical odor on plant worker killed by cardiac arrest raises alarmNew San Jacinto River Bridge coming in futureBarbers Hill looks to tame Tors in bi-district playoffsMary Lou PerryBarbers Hill’s dynamic duo: Carter, Trevino’s offensive showcase fuels rout of Santa FeMichael C. PenaMerged banks reopen as Stellar BankCCSO arrest Enterprise Products thiefGoose Creek CISD announces Principals of the Year Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Letters to the Editor letter to the editor: Raymond Martin’s opinion Feb 20, 2023 0 Letters to the Editor: February 19 Feb 17, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Raymond Martin’s view Feb 10, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Honorable Mayor Capetillo Feb 10, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Open letter to veterinary community Jan 27, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Thank you from Samaritan’s Purse Jan 27, 2023 0 Opinion columns Top Classifieds Ads Beautiful 3/1 Duplex in Baytown, Feb 21, 2023 AAA Quality Tree Trim & Removal For Feb 19, 2023 *HAULING HANK* Will haul-off trash, Feb 19, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.