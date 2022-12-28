Top 10 Baytown sports stories for 2022 Baytown Sun Sports Staff Dec 28, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1. (tie) UIL realignment creates super football district won by Barbers Hill and Jalen Hurts’ breakout season as Philadelphia Eagles QB3. Sterling’s Cameron Chin wins state 400-meter dash in stunning fashion4. Lee College basketball team qualifies for nationals for second time in 30 years5. Baytown Christian Academy goes 12-1 in six-man football, falling in semifinals.6. Anahuac football goes 9-3, loses to state champion7. Baytown Lee soccer has most successful season8. Goose Creek Memorial boys basketball wins district, reaches third round9. Sterling’s Brock Glasscock won 17-5A titles in cross country and team tennis on the same day.10. 