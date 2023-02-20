The City of Baytown held a joint meeting of the board of directors’ Redevelopment Authority and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No.1 on Feb. 7. 

Mike Beard, a TIRZ No. 1 board of director member, requested a list of project proposals and the amount of money the city is holding in the tax incremental funding for TIRZ No. 1. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.