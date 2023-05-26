 Skip to main content
GREATER BAYTOWN
Patsy's Treasure Hunt

Thrifting is good for the decorating budget

patsys treasure hunt banner-01.png

Most of us have donated items to a Goodwill store or favorite charity thrift shop, but many never venture inside to peruse the selection. These are some of the best places to find home décor. Over the years, I’ve collected many items that I’ve used as-is or up-cycled into something with a new purpose.

Did you know that an old suitcase of solid construction can make a very cute and functional end table or nightstand? I found one several months ago at a local thrift store in their “free” section by the door. Some items just don’t sell very well, and the store needs the space for something with better selling potential. I saw the adorable 1940s piece that I knew could tell some fascinating stories, if only it could speak. I just couldn’t leave it behind. After seeing it there after a week or so, I knew it would soon be thrown out. I wasn’t sure what to do with it, but after a bit of online searching, I found its new purpose.

bee table

This bumblebee table was made from a vintage suitcase found at a thrift store for free.
picnic basket

This vintage picnic basket made a cute addition to the items used atop my kitchen cabinets. Beside it is a vintage enameled colander with some faux grapes. Everything shown was thrifted.

