Thrifting is good for the decorating budget

Most of us have donated items to a Goodwill store or favorite charity thrift shop, but many never venture inside to peruse the selection. These are some of the best places to find home décor. Over the years, I’ve collected many items that I’ve used as-is or up-cycled into something with a new purpose.
Did you know that an old suitcase of solid construction can make a very cute and functional end table or nightstand? I found one several months ago at a local thrift store in their “free” section by the door. Some items just don’t sell very well, and the store needs the space for something with better selling potential. I saw the adorable 1940s piece that I knew could tell some fascinating stories, if only it could speak. I just couldn’t leave it behind. After seeing it there after a week or so, I knew it would soon be thrown out. I wasn’t sure what to do with it, but after a bit of online searching, I found its new purpose.
I headed to the hardware store for some legs, a few small screws and a little piece of wood about 4 feet long and 3 inches wide (quarter-inch thick). I spent about $40 in total. I found a blue, chalk paint that I already had and after a quick cleanup, it was ready to be painted. I then used a bumblebee stencil and painted a cute bee on the top with a small brush and some black acrylic paint (also on hand). After the paint was dry, I went over the top with a sealing wax. This would keep the top water resistant. Next, I measured the bottom, front to back and cut the wood to be the mount for the legs. I painted the pieces as well, then secured them with some Liquid Nails and short screws. The depth was now sufficient to secure the legs to the suitcase with a few more small screws. Voila, it was now a cute little table with storage inside for items such as magazines, extra clothes or whatever one might like to store there. My sister fell in love with it when she came to visit from Colorado, so it became the inspiration for her “Bumblebee Room.” She’s since added several other bee items. Her guest room is adorable.
If you love plants, the thrift store can also offer innumerable options for planters and plant stands. I’ve picked up several tables for $10 or less and painted them in bright colors to serve as plant stands on my patio. Teapots can be great planters for ferns, as well as vintage canisters … the list goes on. I add about a half-inch of garden-grade charcoal to the bottoms of planters I use that have no drainage holes. This works just fine, as long as you don’t over water. Glass containers with lids, of all sizes, make great terrariums. I’ve made quite a few of these lately. One is very small and shaped like a Hershey Kiss. I just added a tiny glass owl that I also found thrifting and some petite greenery from my front garden … weeds if you will, but they are cute and happy in their new environment.
Another great money-saving idea is to use thrifted baskets as part of your home décor. They’re very easy to spray-paint if the color isn’t quite your style. I’ve found many nice baskets that I use regularly. Some sit atop my kitchen cabinets, one holds dog toys and another stores extra blankets for use in the living room. The blanket basket is wood, antique, painted a vibrant green that shows its age. Jersey Grain Company is stamped into the front. I did pay $30 for that one, but its retail value is well over $100. One piece on the top of my cabinets is a vintage picnic basket. I added a checkered tablecloth and some artificial sunflowers, letting them peek out from beneath the lid.
I could go on and on, but I do encourage you to have a look for yourself whether decorating your entire home or just a small area. Buying these items keeps one’s carbon footprint down while also saving a big chunk of change.
Patsy Oliver is a Texas native who currently lives in Crosby. She’s been treasure hunting for the past 30 years. She can be reached at PatsysTreasureHunt@gmail.com. Be sure to check out her newest finds in next month’s edition.
