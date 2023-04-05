Previous Baytown winners
Tracy L. Eason

Let the games begin! The East Region Spring Games of Special Olympics Texas are coming to Baytown and Lee High School on April 21-22. While Special Olympics has had events here for 42 years, hosting the entire region is a little different.

Lauren Siple, Athletics Programs Coordinator for the City of Baytown, said, “More than 1,000 athletes will be coming to Baytown from Houston, College Station, Galveston, Beaumont and surrounding areas.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.