There's some really good stuff to be found thrifting

Who doesn’t love hunting for treasure? I’ve always enjoyed going to estate sales and the like to have a look around. I’ve found some great things in the past. But only in the past three years have I expanded my hunting grounds to thrift stores. I used to think there couldn’t possibly be anything there worth buying. I was so very wrong. During that time, I’ve found Waterford crystal, a lot of Wedgwood china, a 19th-century porcelain rhinoceros figurine worth $2,000, several pieces of Murano glass made in Italy, some fine art for my home, and so much more.
About two years ago, I decided to combine my love for treasure hunting with my need for some extra income. Since then, I’ve been selling items I find thrifting on eBay and Facebook Marketplace. I’m not a big seller, but the extra money has come in handy, and I’ve had a great time doing it.
When it came to getting others on board, most of my family wanted nothing to do with thrifting with me. My adult daughter rolls her eyes and proceeds to the books section if she’s with me when I want to look. My husband will wait in his truck while I shop. Initially, my sister thought it was odd, but she was supportive, as long as she didn’t have to go in the stores with me. But my 25-year-old niece absolutely loves it. God bless her. Now, my daughter-in-law also likes to go thrifting with me. Maybe the younger ones are more interested than those closer to my age.
I began making videos for a Facebook page I created. I would show the treasures I had recently found and offer them at a discount before I listed them. Soon, quite a few had hopped on board and eagerly watched for my latest finds. My once-reluctant sister became my best customer. She was always baffled that I could find such nice things at a thrift store. I’m not sure my brother-in-law is thrilled about it, but their Colorado home is now decorated with dozens of pieces she’s bought from me. I’ve even converted her to shopping in a thrift store, to some degree. She had a “galentines” party during the week of Valentine’s Day for a few close girlfriends. She had a ball finding the china and table décor for the party at her local Goodwill stores.
I’ve watched many hours of YouTube videos to learn more about what to look for, so my skills at finding the good stuff have improved considerably over the past three years. At first, I knew that I loved vintage glass, but I knew very little about it. Murano glass became my favorite. I learned that it has a long and fascinating history. Murano, a small island that is part of the many which make up Venice, has been home to expert glass making since the time of the Roman Empire. Throngs of visitors travel there each year to witness the artists at work, but expert glass makers are becoming increasingly scarce. Not as many in recent generations want to spend the years that it takes to become a master at glass making. Collectors of Murano glass are many, and often serious about their collections.
I also learned that there can be some very good money in vintage costume jewelry, if you know what to look for. Some Trifari, Hattie Carnegie, and many others can sell for hundreds to more than a thousand dollars. I’ve found a few pieces that have gotten me over 10 times what I paid but haven’t found that thousand-dollar piece yet. You can bet I’m always looking, though.
One thing that really surprised me was the quality of glassware one can find at thrift stores. I will never buy dishes or glassware at full price again. I have so much beautiful crystal and glass, mostly vintage, that I have to give some away or donate them back if I find something I like even better while I’m out. I’ve found some stunning cobalt blue, cut-to-clear, Bohemian glasses that are valued at $50-$75 each, for just $2 dollars per glass. I didn’t list those but decided to keep them. I loved them too much to part with them. I’ve found fantastic stemware, gorgeous china, handy kitchen tools … just about anything one might need for a well-stocked kitchen.
If you’ve never given much thought to it or even set foot in a thrift store, I would encourage you to give it a try. It requires some patience and searching for the right ones, but it can be so much fun, save a lot of money, and perhaps even make you a little.
You can find me on Facebook at Patsy’s Treasure Hunt and on TikTok at @patsys_treasure_hunt.
Patsy Oliver is a Texas native who currently lives is Crosby. She's been treasure hunting for the past 30 years. She can be reached at PatsysTreasureHunt@gmail.com. Be sure to check out her newest finds in next month's edition.
