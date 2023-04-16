 Skip to main content
GREATER BAYTOWN
Patsy's Treasure Hunt

There's some really good stuff to be found thrifting

patsys treasure hunt banner-01.png

Who doesn’t love hunting for treasure? I’ve always enjoyed going to estate sales and the like to have a look around. I’ve found some great things in the past. But only in the past three years have I expanded my hunting grounds to thrift stores. I used to think there couldn’t possibly be anything there worth buying. I was so very wrong. During that time, I’ve found Waterford crystal, a lot of Wedgwood china, a 19th-century porcelain rhinoceros figurine worth $2,000, several pieces of Murano glass made in Italy, some fine art for my home, and so much more.

About two years ago, I decided to combine my love for treasure hunting with my need for some extra income. Since then, I’ve been selling items I find thrifting on eBay and Facebook Marketplace. I’m not a big seller, but the extra money has come in handy, and I’ve had a great time doing it.

20230309_211623web.jpg

This vintage Italian blown-glass marlin is valued at $425. It was found at a local Goodwill for $15.99.
20230309_211801web.jpg

This 1800s blanc de chine (white Chinese porcelain produced since the Ming dynasty) rhinoceros figurine cost $5.99 and is valued in today’s market at $2,000.

