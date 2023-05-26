Recently my wife and I attended the college graduation of the youngest of our brood.  This graduation was in Iowa, so there was plenty of time for conversation on the drive back to Texas.  This graduation also got me to thinking about our younger generation and the unique challenges all the recent graduates, high school and college, will face in their hopefully long futures.

I often hear, or read, many of my generation taking our younger generation to task over their perceived laziness, or the time they spend on social media, video games, text messages and the like.  I would be less than honest if I said I didn’t have my “get off my lawn!” moments, too.  But, when I really stop to think about it, the ire aimed at this younger generation is a bit misplaced.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.