This novel tells the stories of several women decades apart, who all wear the same wedding dress. The plots are cleverly managed to keep the reader guessing on the outcomes of who marries who, keeping you turning the pages right to the very end. As she explores the women’s stories, the author draws out what they are looking for from marriage, and how life’s twists and turns affect them.
Charlotte owns a chic Birmingham bridal boutique. Dressing brides for their big day is her gift—and her passion. But with her own wedding day approaching, why can’t she find the perfect dress—or feel certain she should marry Tim?
Charlotte purchases a vintage dress in a battered trunk at an estate sale. It looks brand-new, shimmering with pearls and satin, hand-stitched and timeless in its design. But where did it come from? Who wore it? The magic wedding dress makes its way to different brides over a hundred-year period. The story is focused on two women: Emily, the 1912 bride for whom the dress was made by a Black seamstress. Charlotte, the modern-day owner of a bridal salon intends to marry, but her own wedding is on hold as she and her fiancé try to work through their problems.
The characters and stories of each bride are interesting, as is the general concept. The dress, of course, is meant to stand in for something more at the time of manners in 1912. The seeds of that connection between the dress and what it stands for were shone throughout the book. As a result, the book really seems to be more about a dress than it is about the characters.
Charlotte’s search for the gown’s history—and its new bride—begins as a distraction from her sputtering love life. But it takes on a life of its own as she comes to know the women who have worn the dress. Emily from 1912. Mary Grace from 1939. Hillary from 1968. Each with something unique to share. For woven within the threads of the beautiful hundred-year-old gown is the truth about Charlotte’s heritage, the power of courage and faith and the beauty of finding true love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.