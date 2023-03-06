By JoAn Martin

This novel tells the stories of several women decades apart, who all wear the same wedding dress. The plots are cleverly managed to keep the reader guessing on the outcomes of who marries who, keeping you turning the pages right to the very end. As she explores the women’s stories, the author draws out what they are looking for from marriage, and how life’s twists and turns affect them. 

