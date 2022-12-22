Did you get your Christmas cards out on time? If you lived during the days of the Republic and waited until the last minute, you’d be out of luck. The Postal Department in Texas was created during the 1820s at San Felipe de Austin, the main town in Austin’s colony, near today’s Sealy. In October 1835, the General Council of Texas appointed John Rice Jones of San Felipe as provisional Post Master General. He established four mail routes with post offices, and postmasters were appointed at those places, but the actual carrying of the mail was done by contract. Bids were requested and the proposals were to be received by the 15th of December. By that time, two mail routes had been added and they were run weekly. Route No. 5, the one through our neck of the woods, ran from San Felipe de Austin, to Hunter’s (today’s Richmond, Tx), Harrisburg, and Lynchburg, to Liberty, 107 miles one way. The mail carrier was to leave San Felipe every Sunday at 7AM and arrive at Liberty by 7PM on Tuesday. Then he was to leave Liberty at 7AM on Wednesday and arrive at San Felipe by 7PM on Friday. Mail was carried by horseback. The much better-known Pony Express from Missouri to California in 1860-1861 averaged 75 miles a day with pony changes every 10 miles, and the routes here may have been run about the same way. Mail was carried in locked mail pouches, so even if the rider stopped at your house, he couldn’t deliver your mail. Jonathon Lewis received the contract for this route for $1274 a year in 1836. Isaac Batterson got the contract after Lewis gave it up.
Today, for 60 cents you can mail a letter across the country and be confident that it will reach its destination within a few days. In 1835, the cost for postage depended on the distance. In October, 1835, for every letter composed of a single sheet of paper, conveyed any distance under twenty miles was 6 ¼ cents (at the time, about the same price as 10 pounds of beef), from twenty to fifty miles was 12 ½ cents, fifty to 100 miles was 18 ¾ cents and any distance over 200 miles was 37 ½ cents. For anything over one sheet of paper, the rates were multiplied by the number of pages. That’s why people wrote on both sides and sometimes turned the paper 90 degrees and kept writing.
In November 1836, official mail routes were established throughout the state. Houston had replaced San Felipe as the most important city. Our mail route followed the same path as before, but started at Houston. It roughly ran along Hwy 225, crossed the Lynchburg ferry, and then to Liberty, a distance of 50 miles. The rider left Houston every Wednesday at 7AM and arrived at Liberty by 12PM on Thursday. Then he left Liberty the next day at 1PM and got back to Houston on Friday at 7PM.
If you wanted to mail a letter here, you had to go to Lynchburg but, late in 1837, a new route by water was established from Houston to Galveston. It stopped at Spillman’s Island where James Spillman was postmaster. It was north of La Porte and west of Hog Island but no longer exists. Being on an island wasn’t a problem because everybody here had a boat. At least it wasn’t a problem until 1844 when the hurricane hit. Lynchburg was destroyed by the same hurricane. The 1846 mail route from Houston to Galveston had no stops and the Houston to Liberty route now went by water through Anahuac with no other stops.
In February, 1847 the Houston to Liberty mail route was changed back to an overland route, but this time Cedar Bayou got a post office with W.J. Mills as postmaster. The route traveled south of Buffalo Bayou, crossed the river on the Lynchburg ferry and then followed Wallisville Road, crossing Cedar Bayou on Mills ferry and then turned north, crossing the Trinity at Liberty. The post office was located at Mills’ store in Liberty County on the east side of Cedar Bayou at Needle Point Road. He owned property on both sides of the bayou and also had the license for the ferry crossing at Needle Point. The post office in Lynchburg also opened in 1847 with Henry Rassiner as postmaster. It was initially called the San Jacinto Post Office and, after going through four postmasters, Hamilton Washington held the job when it was renamed as Lynchburgh (with an h) in 1852. There was one more antebellum post office here called Baytown. It was established at Midway in 1858 with Simon Hagerman as postmaster.
In 1858, the Cedar Bayou Post Office in Liberty County became the Cedar Bayou Post Office in Chambers County when Chambers was created from the southern part of Liberty County. W.J. Mills continued on as postmaster until he was replaced by James P. Magee on August 25th, 1860. When the Civil War began in 1861, the United States abandoned all the post offices in the Confederate states and, although they kept the offices on the books, no postmasters were appointed and no U.S. mail was delivered to them. At the end of the war, a large number of these post offices were discontinued, which is what happened to Baytown and Cedar Bayou.
If you haven’t gotten my card yet, it’s probably hung up in transit. It’s a long way between 1836 and today, so I’ll just tell you now; MERRY CHRISTMAS!
