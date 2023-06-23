The Great Mini-Water Hole Texas Tour

Blue Hole Regional Park is a natural, spring-fed swimming hole lined with the iconic Cypress Trees located deep in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. The whole family will enjoy swimming in crystal clear water, sunbathing on the grassy swim lawn and of course, swinging on our famous rope swings.
The San Marcos River bursts forth from the Edwards Aquifer through 200 spring openings at the bottom of Spring Lake in the heart of San Marcos. The river provides a refreshing playground for swimming, canoeing and tubing.
In 2021, the summer was hot in Texas, as usual. When the summer heat begins to creep in after the mild spring weather, then it is time to cool off with some water activities.
That particular year, I wanted to do nothing but water-related undertakings instead of going to California, Colorado, Arkansas or even Chicago (as I did one year). And I wanted to keep it in Texas.
So, I began researching some “cool” places to visit and began what I now call the Great Texas Mini-Water Hole Tour.
I decided to go out as far as I could and then work my way back to Baytown. So, I packed up the car and headed out to West Texas to Balmorhea State Park. Upon first glance, it looks like a neighborhood pool with a diving board. However, once you dive in, it is an entirely different experience.
Upon arrival, I gingerly walked into the waters using flippers, complete with a snorkel and goggles. The bottom is slippery with algae, so do not try to move too fast if you go there. But once you feel the pleasant 72 to 76 degree temperature, which the pool stays at year-round, you will know it was worth the drive to get there. Aside from the coolness of the water, there are wondrous sites to see underwater – plenty of fish and plant life. And if you are brave enough, get on the high diving board and take a plunge. It is something everyone should try at least once in their lives.
The pool is fed by San Solomon Springs, which puts an average of 15 million gallons of water in the pool every day. It measures 25 feet deep and measures about a little over an acre. In addition, the pool requires zero chlorination.
The Balmorhea pool is also a great place to learn how to scuba dive.
The Texas State Parks Board bought San Solomon Springs in 1934 and the Civilian Conservation Corps constructed the pool starting in 1936. This was a part of then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal.
The park is located in Reeves County near the foothills of the Davis Mountains in Toyahvale. It is open year-round and attracts about 650 people a day.
After taking the plunge at Balmorhea, I headed back toward the Texas Hill Country. I rented a small trailer in the woods near New Braunfels. My next adventure on the water hole tour was to partake in one of Texas’ most enjoyable pastimes – tubing. I had tubed the Comal River, the Guadalupe River and the Frio River. This time, I wanted to give the San Marcos River a try. So, I blew up my own tube, got a rag (great for sponging off while tubing under the hot sun), grabbed some sunglasses, put on a hat, filled up my cup with ice-cold water and used plenty of sunscreen. (I’ll leave it to the reader’s imagination if I had any beverages or not.) I parked the car, walked down to the water with my tube and began the river tubing adventure.
At times, the river was calm and peaceful. You just relaxed on the tube as the water carried you under the giant Bald Cypress trees. Along the way, you would see some turtles sunbathing. And there is plenty of plant life to observe. As you gently float down the river, you can forget your worries for a while.
But, of course, the San Marcos River does have its share of college-aged folks that like to have fun. You will see them while floating down the river, some playing music, some stopping to dance or, in one case, having an argument with their significant other.
And do not forget the rapids. There are a few on this ride. Nothing too precarious, and it is actually a slight thrill to enjoy once in a while.
Several websites offer tubing services for the San Marcos River, so you can search around until you find one that fits your needs.
Barton Springs in Austin was on my list to visit, but after being sunburned while tubing the San Marcos River, I had to take a day off from waterhole exploring. Nevertheless, I had visited Barton Springs a few years before, so I knew what it was like. Similar to Balmorhea, it is a three-acre pool fed by underground springs. It stays around 68 to 70 degrees. You will have to purchase a swim pass to dive in the cool, refreshing waters of Barton Springs. You can find information on that by visiting austintexas.gov/department/barton-springs-pool.
I had also planned to stop by Jacob’s Well Natural Area, but you had to buy tickets ahead of time and they were sold out. Many divers have gone down into the chambers of the well. Between 1964 and 1984, nine did not come out alive.
Despite being unable to travel to Jacob’s Well, I discovered a not-so-well-known water hole that drew my attention – Blue Hole Regional Park. This hidden gem is also naturally-spring fed and has glorious Bald Cypress trees surrounding it to give it the kind of shade only nature can provide. It was also a great place for sunburned folks like me to enjoy a day in the water without experiencing unnecessary pain.
You can grasp one of two rings along the banks of the swimming hole that allow you to swing out over the water and drop in, providing you with an incredible plunge into the cool waters below. Once you are done swimming, there is a grassy area perfect for lying out in the sun, which I did not do since I was already sunburned.
Then, it was time to come home. But the adventure was not done yet. First, I went down to Galveston to enjoy a day at Schlitterbahn Waterpark. I would have gone to the one in New Braunfels, but it did not have the rapids connected to its lazy river. So, I spent a day at Schlitterbahn, floating around the river and taking a ride down the rapids once in a while. I did not try the big rides, but nothing is stopping you from trying them out. Not that I was scared. Just getting old. Besides, I have ridden those rides many times in the past, including at the now-defunct WaterWorld. Visit schlitterbahn.com/galveston for ticket prices and hours of operation.
And finally, heading back to Baytown, what Texas waterhole tour would be complete without a visit to our favorite waterpark, Pirates Bay. Just as I did at Schlitterbahn, I just floated around the lazy river. And Pirates Bay has a good one. As you float along, water spews out, helping to keep you cool on the hot summer days. Not even Schlitterbahn has that!
So, if you are thinking about getting into the water this summer, before you head to Galveston beaches, consider going inland and finding yourself a nice little oasis in Texas. Hundreds are out there, just waiting for your arrival. Have fun in the sun this summer…and in the water!
