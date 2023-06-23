 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GREATER BAYTOWN

The Great Mini-Water Hole Texas Tour

  • 0
Balmorhea-SP-DJI_0101-opti-WEB.jpg

Dive into the crystal-clear water of Balmorhea State Park  – the world’s largest spring-fed swimming pool. Swim, scuba dive or just relax under the trees at this historic park in arid West Texas.

 Earl Nottingham

In 2021, the summer was hot in Texas, as usual. When the summer heat begins to creep in after the mild spring weather, then it is time to cool off with some water activities.

That particular year, I wanted to do nothing but water-related undertakings instead of going to California, Colorado, Arkansas or even Chicago (as I did one year). And I wanted to keep it in Texas. 

BalmorheaSP_IMG_5831WEB.jpg

Dive into the crystal-clear water of Balmorhea State Park  – the world’s largest spring-fed swimming pool. Swim, scuba dive or just relax under the trees at this historic park in arid West Texas.
san marcos-verticleWEB.jpg

The San Marcos River bursts forth from the Edwards Aquifer through 200 spring openings at the bottom of Spring Lake in the heart of San Marcos. The river provides a refreshing playground for swimming, canoeing and tubing.
san marcos-rapidsWEB.jpg

The San Marcos River bursts forth from the Edwards Aquifer through 200 spring openings at the bottom of Spring Lake in the heart of San Marcos. The river provides a refreshing playground for swimming, canoeing and tubing.

 

 
blue hole2web.jpg

Blue Hole Regional Park is a natural, spring-fed swimming hole lined with the iconic Cypress Trees located deep in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. The whole family will enjoy swimming in crystal clear water, sunbathing on the grassy swim lawn and of course, swinging on our famous rope swings.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred