By Daniel B. Brown
Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Thanks to dedicated researchers and scientific advances, the survival rates for cancer have steadily increased over the last 10 years. From placing a greater emphasis on precision medicine to the rise of immunotherapy and discovering the link between health disparities and outcomes, researchers in the U.S. and across the globe continue to make significant advances in understanding cancer and how to treat it.
“Cancer researchers explore and test new forms of treatment each day. Several of these treatment options offer promising results,” said Dr. Ugochukwu Odo, an oncologist with Houston Methodist Neal Cancer Center at Baytown.
Here’s a look at some of the groundbreaking discoveries that are helping to save lives.
IMMUNOTHERAPY
Immunotherapy uses medications and vaccines to boost your body’s natural immune system to target cancer cells. These vaccines help the body find and attack cancer cells. It then produces the antibodies to combat cancer cells in different parts of the body.
“Some antibodies are made from a patient’s own cells while others are mass-produced in a lab,” Odo explained. She added that immunotherapy can be used alone or in conjunction with chemotherapy and other cancer treatments. Types of cancer that often benefit from immunotherapy include melanoma, lung cancer, kidney cancer, lymphoma and leukemia.
ANTIANGIOGENIC THERAPY
Chemotherapy is one of the most effective cancer treatments, but it comes with harsh side effects. That’s why scientists are always in search of alternatives like antiangiogenic therapy, which uses agents that cut off the blood supply to tumors. Without this life source, cancer cells can’t grow or survive.
“The real value of these drugs is that they do less damage to nearby healthy cells,” Odo explained. “This helps reduce many of the worst side effects of chemotherapy and helps patients stay active throughout treatment.” While it’s not a cure for cancer, antiangiogenic agents are showing great potential. This is especially true for colon or lung cancers.
GENE THERAPY
Gene therapy explores the ways in which genetic changes cause normal cells to turn cancerous. Scientists are excited at how much this stops cancer cells from forming and makes them more sensitive to other agents. The hope is that future therapies can replace damaged or missing genes. There are several ongoing clinical trials to determine the safest and most effective ways to use gene therapy.
“Keep in mind that many of these techniques are still a long way off from regular use. While these potential cancer breakthroughs show promise, it often takes years of research and several independent studies to confirm new findings,” Odo said.
IMPORTANCE OF CLINICAL
TRIALS
Clinical trials are how new medications and treatments for cancer are developed, which means patients have more options when it comes to deciding on a treatment plan. Trials measure a drug’s effectiveness and safety. They also identify side effects and adverse reactions to medications or therapies.
The FDA oversees thousands of clinical trials in the U.S. every year. Numerous independent studies are conducted during the approval process to ensure patient safety.
Several clinical trials are underway at Houston Methodist Neal Cancer Center at Baytown. Our oncologists and treatment teams can help you explore the possibility of getting into clinical trials. Visit houstonmethodist.org/cancer/clinical-trials to learn more about cancer research and the types of clinical trials available.
Have questions about a cancer diagnosis or potential treatments? Our board-certified oncologists at Houston Methodist Neal Cancer Center at Baytown offer personalized care and the most advanced treatment options available.
Call 281.420.7211 to schedule an appointment today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.