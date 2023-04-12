I write about public education regularly, and I occasionally compare our education system to European and Asian nations. America spends more dollars per student than our competitors, but we barely crack the top 20 nations in terms of achievement.
Our international rivals are more efficient because they make very harsh decisions about a child’s education path. When students reach their early teens, around age 12 or 13, a battery of tests are administered to determine academic ability.
High scoring students are put on a college or university track and are given an advanced curriculum in math, science, social sciences, and humanities. Middling students are put on a vocational or technical path, training them for skilled and semi-skilled jobs.
Apologists for this rough system argue most cognitive development comes early in life. If a student hits middle school and is years behind grade level in math and reading, it is near impossible to make up lost ground. Put another way, they don’t think the brain can be re-wired after the early teen years.
This system would never fly in America, a nation that prides itself on equal opportunity for all. True, performance in 8th grade is a pretty strong predictor of success in high school and college, but Americans are willing to pay a little more to give students a chance to persevere and pull themselves up. It has produced a lot of American success stories.
America does put students on different tracks, but we do it after students graduate from high school. For a variety of reasons, a large number of students drop out of the university track and pursue industry certifications, job training, apprenticeships, etc.
Having said all that, Texas is gradually adopting a foreign model of education, and it is happening right before our eyes.
Just over a decade ago, Lee College enrolled just a few hundred students in college dual credit. The high schools would skim off their very top students and put them in college courses in their junior and senior years. Today, LC enrolls a few thousand dual credit students from a dozen school districts across the area.
In order to take dual credit, high school students take a state administered test that measures college readiness in reading, writing, and math. Schools start to administer the tests around 9th or 10th grade. Students who meet the benchmarks are put on the university track. Students who fall below the benchmarks are put in high school courses and career-tech (CTE) programs.
CTE used to be called shop classes back in the day, but the courses are much more advanced now. CTE allows students to complete their high school classes in the morning and industry training in the afternoon.
This is good policy. Only a third of jobs requires a four-year degree, and there is a big shortage of mid-skill level workers. Many CTE careers pay more than a bachelor degree, and they are the quickest route to middle class prosperity.
The community college and the high school, once separate educational institutions, are starting to blur into one entity. CTE classes provide the foundation for a job, and advanced training is completed at the college in the year after high school graduation. For the university bound student, the college provides the university prep classes.
This sounds a lot like the Euro/Asian model. Just don’t say it out loud. That would be un-American.
