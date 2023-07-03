The Baytown Sun visits Kiwanis Matt Holliis Jul 3, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Baytown Sun Managing Editor spoke to Baytown Kiwanians recently about all things sports and his role as managing editor of The Baytown Sun. Photo by Carol Skewes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Baytown Sun’s Managing Editor Dave Rogers shared stories about the local newspaper with the Kiwanis Club of Baytown recently. Rogers spoke about a preview for the upcoming high school football season, his experiences as a player and with former Kansas City Chief and Texas Longhorn Jamaal Charles of Port Arthur. He also explained the job of a managing editor of a newspaper, assigning reporters stories and overseeing the editing of the newspaper. Rogers also spoke about deadlines. In addition, he also said father was in the Kiwanis Club and his mother was a Kiwanianne back in the day. Baytown Sun Publisher Carol Skewes showed copies of the newspaper, Greater Baytown magazine and the annual Newcomers Guide. She spoke about Coffee with the Sun, where community members are invited to the newsroom to discuss whatever topics may be weighing on their mind.The custom, wood-carved, scroll-saw Kiwanis International sign hanging on the podium in front of Rogers was presented to the club recently by artist Steve Wavro. Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown-June 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Shirley Lee Walker Pennington Updated 4 hrs ago Manuel Jaramillo III 6 hrs ago 