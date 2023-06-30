The Barbers Hill Eagles are state-ranked, but not expected to rule the District 8-5A-Division 1 roost in football.
So says Texas Football Magazine in its preseason predictions.
The 2023 edition of Dave Campbell’s 400-page gift/salute to Texas high school football is set to hit newsstands July 4 and, as usual, it contains previews of the state’s college and university teams and all its football-playing high school teams.
Team practices begin July 31 for teams that didn’t hold spring training drills, Aug. 7 for those who did. Scrimmages begin to be played Aug. 10 and the season openers for most teams will begin Aug. 24.
Barbers Hill is ranked 23rd in the preseason rankings, but isn’t predicted to win its district.
The folks at TFM like a top two repeat of last year’s finish, with Port Arthur Memorial district champ and Barbers Hill runnerup.
Port Arthur Memorial is ranked No. 8 after an 11-2 campaign in 2022. A year ago, Memorial went 7-1 in 8-5A-1 and Barbers Hill 6-2.
Crosby, a fourth-place finisher last year, is TFM’s pick to finish third this year, with New Caney Porter fourth. In 2022, Kingwood Park finished tied with Barbers Hill at 6-2 but lost the head-to-head tiebreaker for playoff seeding. Crosby finished fourth last year, going 5-3 in district.
Baytown Lee, the only team in district to beat Memorial last year, is picked to finish seventh this year, with Goose Creek CISD brethren Goose Creek Memorial and Sterling picked for eighth and ninth in the nine-team league.
Barbers Hill, 8-4 overall last season, expects to be led again by quarterback Kody Fuentes, now a senior.
Fuentes passed for 2,612 yards and 29 TDs and ran for 263 yards and four TDs, leading the Eagles to 361 yards and 30 points per game.
His top three receivers are back. Senior Brady Thompson caught 50 passes for 725 yards and seven scores and two players had 35 catches each -- senior Cyler Williams (477 yards, six TDs) and sophomore Tripp Davis (460 yards, five TDs).
Wide receivers Landon Smith, Carter Wampler and Josiah Herndon and running backs Jadon Rodriguez and Evan Holguin are others who should operate behind an offensive line anchored by 6-3, 270-pound Ayden Mooring, Kaden Tyler, Eduardo Mulvano, Brady Francis and Davisrael Rodriguez.
Defensively, linebackers Trey Bright (96 tackles, 17 tackles for loss) and Miller Malone (80 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, five sacks) anchor a unit that includes noseguard Issac Herron, end Brandon Wilson, tackle Austin Farmer, linebackers Koltin Edmonston and Landen Gaskamp, cornerbacks Antwon Bolden, Jr. and Mario Gobert and safety Blayne Sledge.
New Crosby coach Joe Willis inherits a team led by senior running back Levi Fontenot, junior linebacker Copelin Windfort and senior quarterback Kade Eudy.
Fontenot rushed for 766 yards and six TDs, missing several games to injury, and his replacement, junior Wesley Yarbrough sparkled with 308 yards and four TDs. Windfort factored in 91 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and five sacks and Eudy, last year’s backup QB, passed for 659 yards and seven TDs.
Wide receivers Trevaun Dixon and Evan Egans should be Eudy’s top receivers with big (6-3, 330 pounds) A.J. Johnson, Levi Langley and tight end Cash Glover organizing the blocking.
Along with Windfort, defensive backs Dixon, Brandt Wright and Joel Paredes and linebackers Johnnie Carter, Deven Holman and Tyler Larive will support a defensive front that includes Johnson, Cole Langley and Luis Juarez.
Levay Duncan Jr., who took over at quarterback at midseason and led Lee’s Ganders to that upset of Memorial, is expected to lead the offense from the start this time around. His weapons include wide receiver Josiah Joseph, running back Denzel Taylor and running back Dylan Edwards.
Duncan passed for 1,515 yards and 16 touchdowns and ran for 319 yards and six TDs. Joseph caught 18 passes for 231 yards and on TD receiving and was in on 31 tackles and made two interceptions.
The Ganders ranked fourth in defensive yards allowed (312 per game) and first in turnover margin, with an unworldly plus-15, recovering 16 fumbles and picking off 12 passes.
Linebacker Josh Marquez led the district with 121 tackles. He, Matteo De Los Reyes and Edwards at linebacker and Joseph (two interceptions), Josh Huerta (106 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five sacks, three interceptions) and Taylor (72 tackles, two interceptions) in the secondary will have a big say in where the Ganders finish in this year’s standings.
Goose Creek Memorial graduated most of its skill players, with only wide receiver Joshua Babin listed in TFM. Defensive backfield looks to be a strength with the return of Josh McGilbray, John Arenas and Brendon Kennon.
Linemen to watch include Adrian Arellano (6-3, 300), Makalyn Bradley (6-2, 350) and Luis Zavala.
Sterling lineman Gage Woodard (5-10, 270) didn’t miss a snap last year, Tony Salazar (6-1, 280) is a four-year starter and Malachi Godrey (6-4, 320), an FBS level recruit, according to coach Robert Toomer, will be the tip of the spear for returning quarterback John Smith, a junior, running backs Chris McCarty and Brennon Allen, and wide receivers Ayden Launius, Chris Harris and Andrew Hernandez.
Defensively, linebackers Enijah Russell-Evans, Aiden Mongellio, Jacoby Caldwell and Reid Butler will anchor a squad that includes linemen Frankie Hernandez and Noah Dominguez.
