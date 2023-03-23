The Texas Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 3 to provide a historic increase in the residential homestead exemption from $40,000 to $70,000 Wednesday.
The increase, anticipate to save homeowners $341 on average, must be OK’d by Texas voters in November.
Senator Carol Alvarado (D-Houston), Chair of the Texas Senate Democratic Caucus, said the joint resolution includes a “hold harmless” provision requiring the state to make up any resulting funding decrease to school districts.
Alvarado released the following statement:
"All 31 Senators are joint authors of this important legislation providing much-needed relief for homeowners. Senate Democrats have long advocated for a larger homestead exemption and would be supportive of additional increases to $100,000 or more as many homeowners are struggling to make ends meet in today’s economy.
“Senate Democrats are also committed to exploring additional solutions, including sales tax reduction and other tools, to help provide financial relief to all Texans including renters and business owners who do not benefit from the homestead exemption.
“We will continue to work with all of our colleagues to find solutions for the issues facing everyday Texans including strengthening our economy, the power grid, our public schools and access to health care as well as equitable tax relief.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.