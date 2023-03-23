Random Tax Bill

The Texas Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 3 to provide a historic increase in the residential homestead exemption from $40,000 to $70,000 Wednesday.

The increase, anticipate to save homeowners $341 on average, must be OK’d by Texas voters in November.

