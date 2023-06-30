AUSTIN — Across the state, folks are making plans for barbeques and relaxing days on lakes, rivers and the Texas coast to celebrate the Fourth of July. Before taking a dip, Texas Game Wardens urge everyone spending time in the water to remember to follow basic safety precautions while on the water.

Simple steps to take before heading out on the water include wearing a life jacket, learning to swim, using the ignition safety switch, checking weather reports and participating in a boater education class.

