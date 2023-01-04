As a freshman wide receiver, Barbers Hill’s Tripp Davis turned some heads with his performance at the varsity level this past fall.
Now, he’s caught the eyes of many statewide.
Davis was recently named as one of the Top 25 Sophomores to Watch in the winter edition of Texas Football Magazine. Barbers Hill head coach Carl Abseck described the District 8-5A-1 second team selection as someone who contributed to the Eagles’ successful run to the playoffs in 2022.
“Tripp is an outstanding young man,” Abseck said. “He played a big role for our team as a freshman and was instantly accepted by his veteran teammates and will play an even larger role for us in the fall.”
The speed of varsity level competition did not phase Davis, as his statistics clearly indicate. He had 35 receptions for 460 yards this season with five touchdown catches. In addition, Davis returned one kickoff for a touchdown.
“To be named to the top 25 list is a great honor, but my focus is playing to the best of my ability and learn from my teammates,” Davis said. “We all push each other and support one another to be the best we can be. We’re definitely like a band of brothers.”
Davis considers fellow wide receiver Brady Thompson and quarterback Kody Fuentes as mentors since he first met them when he was in seventh grade.
“They’ve been great and they have helped me improve as a player,” he said. “The two of them are always there to encourage me. I truly respect them as teammates and friends away from the football field.”
When Davis is not hitting the books and fueling his 3.9 GPA, he’s in the weight room or taking part in agility drills.
“My goal is to excel, play at a high level and help my team any way I can,” he said. “I want to continue to get bigger, faster and stronger. The only way to achieve that is to be committed and put in the work.”
Abseck said Davis’ maturity and positive attitude is uplifting and is noticed by coaches and players.
“His greatest attribute is that his work ethic matches his immense physical ability along with a tremendous desire to improve his abilities as a football player,” the coach said. “He’s very coachable and has a hunger to be the best.”
Davis said that himself and his teammates are focused on one ultimate goal for the 2023 season – winning a state championship.
“We’ve proven that we are as good as some of the best teams in the state and we stood up to (Mansfield) Timberview and should have come away with the win,” he said. “It has motivated us even more. We are going to have a great group of guys returning and are hungry for a state title. We won’t settle for anything less.”
