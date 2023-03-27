Red Harvester Ants

Red Harvester Ants have large, square heads. 

 Photo by Judy Gallagher

Ever since I moved to Texas, I have been plagued by ants. In New Mexico, where I grew up, ants were nothing more than mildly annoying pest. But here, they can be real terrors. I can’t tell you how many ant bites I’ve gotten in my few years of living here, and some of them were truly painful. So in an effort to better understand what I’m up against, I did a little research on Texas ants. Know thy enemy, right?

There are over 14,000 species of ants in the world and more than 250 of them are native to Texas. Additionally, we have some ant species that are invasive to the area. Native species are ones that are originally from here. Invasive species are ones that are not originally from here and are thriving after being introduced to the area. Why is does this distinction matter? Well, invasive species don’t really belong here and can harm the native species or take away resources from native species. 

