Octavia Smith said the air conditioning went out at her home at the Village Apartments of Baytown a couple of weeks ago, and she has experienced frustration in trying to get it fixed.
With temperatures averaging about 100 degrees almost every day lately, Smith said this had put her and her two children in a bad situation.
Smith said the new apartment manager, Lauren Kliebert, has offered her reimbursement for staying at a hotel and purchasing some fans, but only after her story went viral on social media and on television news.
“But she never did give a significant date of when the new A/C unit will be in,” Smith said. “She is just trying to cover her tracks and it is not working.”
Smith said it all started on July 16.
“The A/C was blowing hot air like a sauna,” Smith said. “I contacted the emergency maintenance at 9:30 p.m. She said someone was going to come out.”
Smith said she waited until about midnight and no one showed up.
“Me and my girls woke up drenched in sweat,” Smith said. “I called, emailed and sent voicemails that Monday morning, but I got no response.”
Smith said she spoke with Kliebert on Friday and was told a new A/C unit would be installed. But Smith said after a maintenance man and inspector showed up, she was informed the unit could not be fixed or repaired.
“She said there is nothing we can do until we can afford to buy a new A/C unit,” Smith said. “I asked about the guy putting the new one in. She could not give me more answers after that.
It is a frustrating situation since I have two toddlers.”
Smith said the temperature rose as high as 92 degrees in her apartment.
“I have been paying for hotel and food expenses,” she said. “Right now, I am living with my dad. I am a single mother with two kids.”
Some messages from Kliebert were posted on the Facebook site, Grizzy’s Hood News. One states that “most of these people do not work at all. But you’re right. I did the best I could and if that isn’t enough then sorry. But trying to blast someone personally gets you a harassment lawsuit, and I love court.”
“People are upset about how she put it out there,” Smith said. “It is like she is belittling people in (low-income) housing and basically saying that most of the people that live there do not work. In other people’s eyes, it looks like you think if they do not work, they do not deserve to be in AC. That is how it is coming out.”
Smith said she was offered to be let out of her lease with no consequences.
“I am afraid of my furniture getting damaged since it is so moist and hot in there,” Smith said.
Kliebert said she is just coming on as the property’s manager, starting on July 10, and one week of that time was spent in training.
“I am aware that there are multiple AC units across the property that are out,” Kliebert said. “This, to my understanding, has been an issue since before I arrived on the property. I really honestly did not get involved with the operations, and knew what was going on at the property until last Monday. The first week I was in corporate training, and I did not speak to many of the residents as to what was going on.”
Kliebert said last Monday, Smith called her office and she spoke with her.
“I was made aware of the AC issue,” Kliebert said. “She informed me on Monday that the previous night, she had stayed in a hotel and purchased two fans but it was not enough to cool the apartment. Over the phone, I asked if she could bring me the receipts, and asked for the price of the fans.”
Kliebert said Smith told her she was at work, was on break and was just calling to figure out what was going to be done.
“She gave me an amount of $80 for the fans that were purchased,” Kliebert said. “It was around $80 for the hotel and she planned to stay there that Monday night. I let her know then I would be more than happy to credit her account for the $80 for the fans, but I needed the receipts and to reach out to corporate to get a reimbursement check. I let her know I did not have the authority to sign a check and hand it to her. I would need to contact corporate, which I did that Monday.”
Kliebert said she did contact on-site maintenance personnel on Monday, and was told they would look at the broken AC.
“It was reported late Monday night, after I left the property, that he was unable to fix it,” she said. “On Tuesday, I gave the resident another call and let her know I was going to get another contractor to look at it. It was not something we could handle on-site. I started the paperwork to get a new vendor to come out to take a look at the AC. The first availability was Wednesday morning. They looked at her unit and all of the ones with reported issues. She was going to need a new condensing unit.”
Kliebert said she was not able to get back into the office until the following Monday because of a family emergency. She claimed she tried to speak with Smith but she was “not in the mood to hear me out or listen to what I had to say.”
“At that time, I let her know if she did not listen to me and was just going to argue, then feel free to calm down and call back,” Kliebert said. “I ended the call, called the assistant back and got back with the person taking care of the issue.”
Kliebert said she offered Smith a portable AC unit but was told she wanted to stay in a hotel.
“So, we did give a portable unit to another resident with no AC,” Kliebert said. “Once that unit was fixed, and became available, she was offered it again. Even though she refused a second time, I told them to put it in her unit anyway. We offered reimbursement for the hotels, but to date, she has not brought any receipts for the fans or hotel stays. We offered the portable immediately. We put it in the apartment anyway.”
Kliebert insists Smith is not accurate when stating management had made no attempt to address the situation.
“There are multiple buildings on the property, but the issues are in multiple buildings,” Kliebert said. “They have been pumping freon into these buildings left and right. They are continuously leaking. They generally have some kind of leak in the coil and the line.”
Kliebert said they are trying to get a temporary technician to resolve the situation quickly.
“I do not have a date on where that stands, but it should be on Wednesday,” she said.
Regarding the text messages, Kliebert said they were taken out of context.
“I did publicly and personally apologize if they were taken in an offensive way,” she said. “Nobody is invalidating her frustration. If it were us in that position, we would be upset, too. But we feel her anger and outlash on how she attacked this situation was uncalled for. I do not know what else what was expected.”
Jason Calder, City of Baytown spokesman, was asked what residents could do if an apartment head is unwilling to fix a problem.
“The city can make contact with the landlord and inform them about the situation,” Calder said. “However, the city does not have anything, as far as ordinances, that would require this.”
