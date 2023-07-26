Village Apartments of Baytown

A resident at the Village Apartments of Baytown says the air conditioning unit went out in her apartment on July 16 and the apartment managers have been unable to fix it. 

 

 Sun photo by Matt Hollis

Octavia Smith said the air conditioning went out at her home at the Village Apartments of Baytown a couple of weeks ago, and she has experienced frustration in trying to get it fixed. 

With temperatures averaging about 100 degrees almost every day lately, Smith said this had put her and her two children in a bad situation. 

