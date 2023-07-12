By Darlene McPherson
Special to The Sun
The Texas Ethics Commission fined Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia $500 for spending county money for political advertising and violating the Texas Election Code in the February 2022 runup to the Republican Primary a month later.
The Ethics Commission’s Order and Agreed Resolution states: “After considering the nature, circumstances of the violation described under Section III, and after considering the sanction necessary to deter future violations, the Commission imposes a $500 civil penalty.”
Section 225.003(a) of the Election Code prohibits an officer or employee of a political subdivision spending or authorizing the spending of public funds for political advertising.
Sylvia could not be reached for comment.
The sworn complaint alleged Sylvia violated Section 255.003(a) by recording videos in his county office and in the county courtroom and including the videos in political advertising posted to his campaign Facebook page in February 2022. The sworn complaint further alleged that Sylvia further violated the Election Code by taking photographs in the county courtroom and including the photographs in the political advertising posted to his campaign Facebook page, also in February 2022.
One video discussed Sylvia’s duties as the county’s emergency manager. In the video, the respondent welcomes the viewer into his personal office: “Come on in,” while outside, a female county employee is working at her desk. In the video, Sylvia describes his experience with the county’s hurricane recovery efforts. Sylvia posted the video to his Facebook page with the subject line “Experience Matters.”
In another video, Sylvia states, “There have been some untruths said about me. I want to let you know how I’ve handled those.”
After a brief exchange with a man identified as Austin Tice, shown as filming Sylvia, who says that similar untruths have been said of him, the video cuts to both Sylvia and Tice standing in the office doorway. The chorus of 2014 pop music begins to play in the background. The lyrics of the portion of the song used in the video are as follows: “Cuz the players gonna play, and the haters gonna hate, baby I’m just gonna shake it, shake it off.”
Sylvia and Tice dance to the song and grin defiantly into the camera and then the video cuts to a clip of the judge dancing behind the bench in the courtroom wearing judicial robes. At the end of the video, the screen displays a campaign graphic reading: “Keep Jimmy Judge – Vote Jimmy Sylvia, County Judge.”
Sylvia also posted photographs to Facebook during February 2022. In one posted to Facebook on February 25, 2022, Sylvia sits in a suit at the bench in the county courtroom. In the caption for the photo, he observes that early voting is over and thanks “to all who came out and showed their support.” He goes on to say that he is looking forward to seeing “the rest of you on March 1.” It appears by “you,” he means Chambers County voters.
In another photograph posted to Facebook, Sylvia sits at the bench in the county courtroom, while the same county employee seen in the video on Sylvia’s emergency management duties stands at his shoulder. This photograph was posted along with several paragraphs of text written by the employee, in which she praises Sylvia effusively. The employee states that she is “writing this to publicly express her support of the Judge in his bid for re-election,” and finishes the statement with the following pronouncement: “This Primary my family and I will be voting to #KeepJimmyJudge. He is the right person for the job. I hope you will do the same.”
The Order and Agreed Resolution states, “This order and agreed resolution describes a violation that the Commission has determined is neither technical nor de minimis (minor). Accordingly, this order and agreed resolution are not confidential under Section 571.140 of the Government Code and may be disclosed by members and staff of the Commission.”
