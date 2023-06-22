Teach your children to swim

We asked an expert what can be done to make one’s pool safe. Bethany Aguayo is a third-generation owner of Cryer Pools & Spas in Baytown.
“Teaching kids how to swim is incredibly important,” said Aguayo.
In addition, she mentioned many things to go with your pool to keep everyone safe.
“The law is that you are supposed to have a locked gate.
“There are pool alarms, a barrier where if someone crosses the line an alarm goes off.
“There are pool gates that go around a pool. Some gates have an alarm on them.
“Even a home camera with a motion sensor can make an alarm go off. If you get your own camera set up with a motion sensor, it will go off and alert you.”
Pool fences create a safety barrier near the perimeter of the pool with a locking gate for security.
Then there are covers.
Aguayo recommended a ‘Katchakid’ cover, which is a safety net that fits over the swimming pool in case a child, or pet, falls over the edge.
“Covers can be automatic or do-it-yourself,” said Aguayo.
“With above-ground pools, a ladder can have a roll-guard that covers the steps so children cannot climb the ladder.”
Each of these safety features can be purchased separately to enhance safety and peace of mind when owning a pool.
Another pool gate exists for above-ground pools that has a gate attached with a lock on it.
The most important thing is a locking gate.
Another major safety hazard is the main drain for an in-ground pool.
The Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act went into effect Dec. 19, 2008 – named for the child who tragically drowned after becoming entrapped underwater by the powerful suction of a pool drain. VGB drains are now required for in-ground, plaster pools with the goal of reducing drownings, enhancing safety in pools and spas and creating awareness of the need for consistent supervision of children around water.
The main advice is to teach children to swim. “There are several people in the area teaching infants how to swim. Babies are curious,” said Aguayo.
Paige’s Swim Academy, a veteran owned and operated business, teaches swimming lessons starting with infants four months old. They are located in Kemah and have served Harris and Galveston counties since 2012. Classes offered are “Infant Swim,” “Parent and Child” and “Learn to Swim.”
Lessons are for the parent and the child, or the child with a coach. Learn more at paigesswimacademy.com.
For more information on products that will enhance the safety of your pool or spa, email: info@cryerpools.com or call Cryer Pools & Spas at 281-420-7665. They are conveniently located at 1418 N. Hwy. 146, in Baytown.
