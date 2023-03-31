BH softball

Senior shortstop KateLynn Cooper, left, and senior second baseman Reagan Duty flank sophomore pitcher Hailey Nutter at Barbers Hill’s softball field Thursday. The trio are among the leaders of an Eagles squad that is ranked No. 2 in the state.

It’s starting to look like shades of 2021 for this year’s Barbers Hill girls softball team.

The 2023 version of the Eagles is ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 5A with a 26-2 overall record. Similar to the state champion team from two years ago, this year’s team has strong pitching and explosive offense. And, they also return nine returning lettermen.

