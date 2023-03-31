Senior shortstop KateLynn Cooper, left, and senior second baseman Reagan Duty flank sophomore pitcher Hailey Nutter at Barbers Hill’s softball field Thursday. The trio are among the leaders of an Eagles squad that is ranked No. 2 in the state.
It’s starting to look like shades of 2021 for this year’s Barbers Hill girls softball team.
The 2023 version of the Eagles is ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 5A with a 26-2 overall record. Similar to the state champion team from two years ago, this year’s team has strong pitching and explosive offense. And, they also return nine returning lettermen.
So, is this team destined for another state title run?
Head Coach Aaron Fuller emphasizes they are not overlooking any team, but he does have extreme confidence in this group of Eagles.
“This team is similar to the 2021 team, for sure,” he said. “We’ve got great pitching and a great defense. We don’t allow very many runs. Offensively we have a combination of speed and power. This team, like 2021, finds ways to win. It may be a different player coming up big each night, but they’re always battling and finding ways to win the game.”
Hailey Nutter has been a dominant force from the pitcher’s circle with a 16-1 record, racking up 160 strikeouts in 106 innings. Reagan Duty has also been impressive coming on in relief and has a 7-1 record.
Nutter, a sophomore, said she’s inspired by two standout pitchers from the 2021 team – Sophia Simpson and Sam Landry. Simpson plays for the University of Texas and Landry is a pitcher at Louisiana-Lafayette.
Duty, who also plays second, and shortstop KateLynn Cooper are both four-year starters who played on the 2021 championship team.
Cooper said the Barbers Hill offense has been a force to be reckoned with this season. In 21 non-district games, the Eagles have outscored their opponents 171-48 and it’s 71-5 among district opponents.
“I think we’re all seeing the ball a lot better this year,” she said. “It’s made all the difference.”
Taking a look at the statistics, there are no easy outs in the Barbers Hill lineup.
Junior outfielder Brookelyn Livanec leads the team with a .364 batting average, with five triples and 25 RBI. Senior Sophie Naivar has packed a punch with a .343 average, with two home runs and 27 runs scored. Duty has also made her presence felt at the plate, hitting .349, homering twice with 12 RBI.
Cooper also has a .304 average with six doubles with 12 RBI and Peyton Helmly is batting .310 with three home runs and 23 RBI.
“This team is a fun group to work with. Their softball IQ is extremely high and they show up and work hard every day,” Fuller said. “Because of our speed and ability to handle the bat, we’re able to find unique ways of putting pressure on opposing defenses.”
In order to make another deep run into the postseason, Barbers Hill must steer clear of injuries.
“We have to stay healthy,” Fuller said. “We don’t have the number of bench players we’ve had in the past, so we have to make sure we stay healthy. We also need to make sure we stay locked in and focused during the big games. We can’t afford to give away any free bases or runs and expect to win tight ballgames.”
Duty said she and her teammates are focused on one goal – and taking a page from the 2021 championship book.
“There’s a lot of confidence that we have in each other this year,” she said. “We’re going to take it back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.