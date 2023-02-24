Two is the magic number for the Lee College Navigators basketball team.
After a crushing 74-42 victory over Angelina College at the Lee College Arena on Wednesday, the Navigators can clinch the Region 14 regular season title by winning their final pair of games against Coastal Bend College and Victoria College at home.
Lee College (15-2 conference/23-5 overall) was scheduled to face Coastal Bend on Saturday in an important contest. The Cougars handed the Navigators their first conference loss on the road last month.
“We got back to playing the kind of basketball that we did during our long winning streak,” Lee College Head Coach Nick Wade said. “Our guys aren’t thinking about things so much and they are much more settled down, playing their style of ball and having fun. As far as Coastal Bend, we know what’s at stake and if we play to the standard we set for ourselves, we will come out on top.”
Should Lee win their two remaining games, they will be the first seed in the Region 14 Tournament in Tyler, March 7-10.
The win over Angelina was a crucial match-up, since it was the Roadrunners gave the Navigators all they could handle before Lee rallied in the final minute to capture the victory.
With that in mind, the Navigators tightened up defensively during their second meeting. Wade felt the plan worked to perfection as Lee held Angelina to just 23 points in the first half.
“Our pressure on defense really got to Angelina and our team took advantage of the opportunities that resulted from it,” he said.
The Navigators took advantage in a big way during the during the 32-point drubbing of the Roadrunners. Lee’s Makalani Kafele was the game’s leading scorer with 14 points, with Tidjiane Dioumassi adding 12 points. Jorge Moreno contributed 10 points.
The Navigators will close out the regular season against Victoria College at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home. Lee handily defeated Victoria 96-59 in their first-round meeting last month.
