What’s that old saying? You can fool some of the people all the time and you can fool all the people some of the time …
Survivor contestant Josh Wilder fooled himself when he thought he was fooling everybody. And now he’s gone.
Updated: April 6, 2023 @ 9:10 pm
Episode 6 of the long-running CBS series “Survivor” ended with 11 of the original cast members still hanging in there – one of them Barbers Hill school teacher Lauren Harpe.
Wednesday’s show began with the surviving members of the Ratu, Soka and Tika tribes being told on Day 12 to drop their tribe-identifying buffs, gather their meager belongings and meet up on a new beach.
They spent the rest of the day interrogating one another, figuring out best they could who had the immunity idols and who they wanted to roll with into the final three.
Josh took the occasion to try to cozy up to everybody, but he told some people he had an idol and others he didn’t. That only convinced folks he was a schemer that needed to be voted out before he schemed and got their torches snuffed.
But an immunity challenge decided which six contestants were safe from elimination and which weren’t. And for that, they divided the 12 into two teams on a totally random basis.
Lauren ended up on a team of Josh, Kane, Yam Yam, Heidi and Danny. They fell behind the other team early, caught and passed them in the middle, then got wiped out on the final “tree” puzzle.
Lauren and Heidi were the puzzlers who really looked bad by comparison but then Carson, who joined Matt as the other team’s puzzle-solvers, probably set a Survivor record.
The college student who wants to be a rocket scientist confessed to the camera that, “I practiced that a thousand times,” on his set of previously-used Survivor puzzles he built with his 3D printer in preparation for this season.
So the winning six – Carolyn, Frannie, Jaime, Brandon, Matt and Carson – got a boat ride to a feast and Carolyn told her newest teammates she could guarantee that Josh didn’t have an idol.
But nobody believed her.
So, for the Tribal Council, at which all 12 players could vote but only the challenge’s losers could be voted out, Yam Yam was offered up as an alternative should Josh really have an immunity idol.
But he didn’t have an idol to play. Six votes had Josh’s name on them, so it was “Bye, Felicia.”
FYI: Yam Yam had three votes against him, Kane one. No need to count the 11th vote and Matt couldn’t vote for the second time, because he lost those privileges on the show’s Premiere episode.
