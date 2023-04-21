Fifteen days into her stay on a semi-deserted Fiji Island, Lauren Harpe was crying on the TV show “Survivor” Wednesday night.
The Barbers Hill fourth-grade teacher cried tears of joy after she won a physical challenge on the eighth episode of Season 44 of the long-running CBS show.
“I never thought I’d win one of these,” she said after outlasting three other castaways to win immunity and another week of air time.
“It’s so cool,” she said, “the coolest thing ever.”
(Explainer 1: A week of air time as this author uses it refers to the time between one episode airing on Wednesday to the next; this season of the show has been airing for eight weeks. The reality is that it has only covered 15 actual days, which were filmed way back in June of 2022.)
(Explainer 2: Lauren Harpe, we presume, is teaching students in Mont Belvieu as we write this Thursday. We must presume because she’s not allowed to talk to the press throughout her run on the show. Must be confusing for those fourth-graders.)
The littlest of the competitors remaining on the show has now made it to the final nine. She did it by balancing on the tiniest of pedestals, way too small for New York fireman Danny, her last challenger for a free pass from Tribal Council.
Frannie, the contestant who cried at the end of last week’s episode and the start of Wednesday’s over the elimination of her “Show-mance” best friend Matt, was set to cry her way off the show.
She was targeted by the other nine – now doing business as the Va Va tribe – for a quick ticket to the jury box.
But before Jeff Probst could count the votes, Danny whipped out his immunity idol and played it to save Frannie.
Brandon, the former pro football player, was blindsided big time this time. With six votes for Frannie, Danny and his confederates, Heidi, Carson and Frannie, all voted to send Brandon packing.
“The Tribe,” Jeff said, extinguishing the big guy’s flame, “has spoken.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.