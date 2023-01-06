The Baytown Sun has gone through some changes in the past six months and publisher Carol Skewes is happy to announce the newsroom team, including Managing Editor Dave Rogers, Assistant Managing Editor Matt Hollis, Design Editor Cheryl Donatto and Sports Editor Mark Kramer.
Dave Rogers has worked at The Baytown Sun before and won the Fred Hartman Excellence in Sports Writing Award in 2008. He has been working as the assistant managing editor since former managing editor David Bloom left in August 2022. Dave brings decades of wordsmithing experience to the managing editor role and will be a strong leader in the newsroom.
He won a Texas Asssociated Press Managing Editors first place award in sports column writing for the Port Arthur News, another TAPME first place in headline writing for the Baytown Sun in 2009 and numerous Southeast Texas Press Club awards.
A graduate of the North Texas State journalism school, Rogers has covered the Super Bowl, baseball’s All-Star Game, national track championships and several games deciding the college football national championship.
He’s also covered the painful aftermath of three monster Southeast Texas hurricanes, the North Central Texas drought of 2011 and one city councilwoman’s fight to paint the old high school cafeteria pussywillow, which Sherwin Williams says is a shade of grey.
Matt Hollis has worked at The Baytown Sun twice, once in 1999 as an intern and most recently since 2014 as a reporter. He is now the assistant managing editor and eager to take on this new role.
Matt turns out many stories each week and knows most everyone in the communities we serve. We look forward to him helping to train upcoming reporters and interns in the future. He has been a part of many TPA awards in both his tenures here, winning a first place in business reporting in 2019 and two firsts in community service in 2020 and 2021. Matt is a graduate of Lee College, where he studied journalism under Susan Cummings.
He went on to graduate from the University of Houston-Clear Lake in 2001 with a bachelor of arts in communications.
Cheryl Donatto has been working with us as Design Editor since June 2022 and has flourished, creating Greater Baytown magazine issues, special editions of The Baytown Sun, Chambers County Weekly as well as writing stories and doing photography for the daily paper.
Her design skills are inspiring all of us to step up our game. She brings years of experience from other papers, large and small.
A native of Raywood and graduate of Hull-Daisetta High, Cheryl graduated from East Texas State University (now Texas A&M at Commerce) in 1980, with a bachelor of science degree with a double major in photography and journalism and a minor in printing.
She worked as a typesetter/graphic designer for 18 years for Diamond Publishing in Albuquerque; she worked as graphics department manager for seven years at the Humble Observer, a member of the Houston Community Newspapers chain. She worked at The Tribune, which covered Humble, Kingwood, Lake Houston and Atascocita, as creative services director for 13 years.
A graduate of Sam Houston State, Mark Kramer has worked here three times. His first tour of duty was 1989-1990, then again in 1995-1996 and this time since football season of 2022 as sportswriter. He won an APME award for headline writing in 1994. Mark has worked in editing/reporting positions and received TPA awards while at The Alvin Sun, Texas City Sun and Houston Chronicle. He then enjoyed a lengthy career in public education communications, winning numerous statewide writing and publications awards. We welcome him back.
We have a fresh new year and a seasoned and skilled newsroom team. The Baytown Sun is seeking one entry level reporter at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.