The Baytown Sun has gone through some changes in the past six months and publisher Carol Skewes is happy to announce the newsroom team, including Managing Editor Dave Rogers, Assistant Managing Editor Matt Hollis, Design Editor Cheryl Donatto and Sports Editor Mark Kramer.

Dave Rogers has worked at The Baytown Sun before and won the Fred Hartman Excellence in Sports Writing Award in 2008. He has been working as the assistant managing editor since former managing editor David Bloom left in August 2022. Dave brings decades of wordsmithing experience to the managing editor role and will be a strong leader in the newsroom.

