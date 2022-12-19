Sandy Smith has worked hard for years delivering The Baytown Sun to residents. She has awakened early, driven in all kinds of weather, and sometimes had to throw papers out of the wrong window because the right one was broken.
Smith has shown so much dedication to her job that she finished her route even after being nearly killed in a shooting incident while delivering papers in June 2020.
“I finished my route like a soldier,” Smith said.
Even after all of this, Smith was gracious enough to ask Judge Danilo Lacayo in the 182nd District Court to show mercy on the shooter, 24-year-old Ivan Garzoria.
Smith was delivering newspapers on Belvedere Drive near James Bowie Elementary School a little after 3 a.m. in June 2020. Smith said she saw a man in a gold pickup truck in the driveway of what looked like an abandoned house. She started to turn onto Mockingbird Street and saw the man, later identified as Garzoria, standing in front of her. She said before she turned right, Garzoria came up to her car, tapped on the window and said he was looking for someone. She told him she did not know who the person he was looking for and drove off to continue her delivery route. Her route took her back past Mockingbird Street. Upon driving down the street, Smith then heard a sound she described as a “bam,” which turned out to be a gunshot.
“When he shot the first time, he stood in the middle of the road like Clint Eastwood and shot four more times,” Smith said.
Smith said the bullet went through the back and then the front of the windshield. She said she felt something hot on her neck and arm and thought a bullet had struck her.
“I called my daughter and said I’ve been shot,” Smith said.
Smith rides with a stuffed animal teddy bear fashioned after the Dallas Cowboys, and it was struck by one of the bullets. While it turned out the bullets missed Smith herself, she injured her foot when it hit the car’s dashboard when she ducked from the shots. She said she can now only wear slip-on shoes because of the injuries to her foot.
Despite this, Smith felt compassion toward Garzoria after finding out he was young, had two small children, and claimed to have been trying to improve his life since the incident.
Maria Schnebly, the attorney representing Garzoria, said when her client discovered it was just someone trying to do their job, he was “mortified.”
“She was very, very merciful toward him,” Schnebly said. “The judge said afterward, if it had not been for her statement, (Garzoria) would have been sentenced to prison time. The district attorney had already offered prison time for it.”
Garzoria received deferred adjudication community supervision for five years. The charge was a second-degree felony. He also has to pay $2,000 in restitution to Smith. In addition, Garzoria’s father, Jose, offered Smith a 2010 Chevrolet Impala.
“He shot my car, and I ended up with no car,” Smith said. “I told this to the judge, and when the judge heard that, they said you have to give Smith a car.”
Brian Rogers, Harris County District Attorney’s office spokesman, said the court is not involved in the car, but they are aware of it.
“The details of the transfer, i.e., and promises or responsibilities, are the purview of the parties,” Rogers said.
Schnebly said it was rare to see someone show mercy to people in court, especially when a shooting is involved.
“(Smith) asked the judge if she could speak, saying she did not want him to go to jail,” Schnebly said. “She said she wanted her car back, and the father said he had a car she could use. The judge was moved by everybody. Everyone was helping each other out, which is what a community should do. This was one of the feel-good cases I got this year. Sandy definitely showed grace and mercy, and that was very much appreciated. Ivan gets to spend his holidays with his wife and kids instead of being in prison, and for that, he is eternally grateful. She gave him a second chance at life.”
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said her office does what it can to help victims of crime get the justice they deserve.
“Crime victims and the families of victims are the only people in the criminal justice system who aren’t there voluntarily and because of that, it is our responsibility Baytown as prosecutors to help them get through it and to help them get the result that they want,” Ogg said. “We can never guarantee an end result, and we cannot undo what has been done, but we do our best every day to see that justice is done and that means doing our best for victims.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.