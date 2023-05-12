Cathy Loftin, Baytown Sun business manager
My Mom, Barbara Zavodny, was the kindest, most giving lady I have ever known, and a true lady she was. She kept our entire family in check, and that is not an easy task. She took care of all who needed her and you never even had to ask her, she just did it.
She was fun, had a contagious laugh and a great sense of humor. She always loved cooking and having friends and family around.
My mom was a hard worker and taught us about the importance of good work ethics and to always helping the less fortunate if you are able.
My mom started her career with Southern Newspapers Inc. in May 1967 at the age of 22. She had two daughters, ages 4 and 1-1/2. My mother worked very hard to help provide for her family and give us a very good life. She retired from SNI in 2012 with 45 years of service.
She loved her job and loved the people she worked with, but it was time to retire as she had another very important job to do, to take care of her husband, who was ill. He passed in 2013, and for the first time in a very long time, my mom got to enjoy life and retirement. One of the best memories I have of her was in 2014, when we all traveled to the Dominican Republic for my niece’s wedding. My mom was on cloud nine. She had her kids, grandkids and friends all there with her on this special occasion.
In November of 2015, my sister had a stroke. As a mom and a naturally caring person, my mom was with her almost every single day, from hospital to rehab, until my sister was released in May of 2016. Well, my mother’s caring and loving did not stop there. Now she had a new little human to care for and love. Her first great grand baby, Tealsyn, was born May 4, 2016.
With my sister home from rehab, and my sister’s husband still working, my mother continued to go care for her each day, and a few weeks after, she also began caring for Tealy so that her young mother could go back to work.
My mom’s days were full, but she would not have had it any other way. Not long after my brother-in-law was able to retire and take care of my sister, my mom returned to her home to just take care of Tealy. My mom loved caring for her and was living her best life.
She had two things she loved most in her life, Tealy and her dog, Sachsa. Neither of them could talk, so it was perfect. Oh, and my mom treated Sachsa like a human.
I always thought I was my mom’s favorite until Sachsa came into her life in January 2008.
Boy, was I ever wrong.
My mother was not only my mom, but she was my best friend. We enjoyed family time at the beach on weekends since my sister and brother-in-law live there. My mom got to enjoy fishing again. It had been a while since she had done that. She was a pretty good angler.
I made my mom laugh, and I made her cry some too, but I know she always knew how much I loved her. I told her so quite often.
On Feb. 7, 2019, my mom passed very unexpectedly, and we all miss her tremendously. I do my best to keep her memories alive, and we talk about her often to Tealy and the other great-grand babies that have arrived since. And Sachsa is still around. She turned 15 in January and lives with me.
I have a daughter, and I hope she thinks I’m half the person I think my mom was.
She was truly the GOAT! Happy heavenly Mother’s Day.
Cheryl Donatto, Baytown Sun design editor
My mother is Audrey (Broussard) Donatto.
For my mother’s 85th birthday, she wanted something special. She wanted a nice meal in a nice place with her family. And not a bunch of kids running around…just yet.
My siblings and I booked a place near her home. The only people invited were her siblings and their spouses, my dad’s siblings and their spouses, us six children and our spouses, her grandchildren and godchildren.
We did have one of our cousins come in to play the piano as background music and to play her and my dad’s favorite song. After all the loving tributes, she stated, “If I live another 85 years, I’ll never forget this day.”
Then, we all converged on her home, where she was greeted by a host of her nieces and nephews and a bunch of kids running around.
She was only blessed with two more birthdays, but I will never forget how happy she was on that special day.
Anita Francis, Baytown Sun advertising assistant
My favorite memory with my mother took place a few years ago on a trip to Fiesta Texas. Mom’s niece was visiting us for a while, and she wanted to take her on a road trip. It made sense that she’d want her to experience Six Flags, but I knew my mom wouldn’t have the best time as it’s not her kind of thing. Surprisingly, she hopped in line with us for a water ride! I looked back to see her laughing and screaming while we went down a steep drop with water spraying us in the face and it just made my heart swell.
This is the lady that stood at the bus stop with me daily no matter my age and no matter the weather, the one that has nursed me back to health so many times over, the one that still makes sure everyone is well taken care of before taking time to look after herself…simply stepping out of her comfort zone and enjoying life. There are no words to express what she means to me, but I hope my actions speak for itself.
Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! Continue to seek and embrace the beauty of life.
Jackland Berry-McDowell, Baytown Sun advertising manager
My mother, Ruthie Mae (Bryant) Berry, had to have been the kindest, gentlest, and sweetest spirit I’ve ever known. She was the type of person who could put you in your place without ever raising her voice, but have you leave the same conversation feeling like you were the most loved and cherished person in the world. She was the mother of nine children and made it seem effortless.
My fondest memories of my mother were the times I heard her sing. Whether all was well or the world was crashing down around her, there was always a sweet melody coming from her lips. I can still see her standing over the stove, or at the kitchen sink humming or singing a hymn of praise like “Guide Me Oh Thy Great Jehovah, Pilgrim Through This Barren Land” or “Precious Lord, Take My Hand, Lead Me On, Let Me Stand.” At church, she was in her element, belting out songs of praise and worship that had everyone standing and praising God.
Later in life, when the ravages of dementia had stolen most of her recent memories, she could still recall memories from her childhood and young adulthood like they were yesterday.
It sounds crazy, but I often tell people that if I’d had my choice in the matter, I would have preferred that dementia take all of her memories rather than just the recent ones. I say this because there were times when she didn’t remember a recent visit from one of my siblings or where she was going or had been on a particular day. She was often upset because “none of us had been to see her this week,” when there had been no less than five-to-10 visits from family and friends. She often felt that we’d “thrown her away,” but it was only that she couldn’t remember us having been there. What a lonely place that must have been for her.
Mama passed away in August of 2020 due to COVID, but we still have recordings of her singing that will never be erased and are never further than a button press away. We all miss her daily, but the comfort of having those helps and will have to suffice until we can hear her again in Heaven.
Martin Garcia, Imaging at The Baytown Sun
Some of my favorite memories with my mom were when I was still too young to go to school. My older brother was already in grade school, and she had a job to go to early in the morning at a buffet-styled restaurant not too far from Sylvan Beach.
On the mornings when she couldn’t find a family member to take care of me, I would come with her on a child seat attachment for bicycles and ride with her to work. My favorite mornings were when it was so foggy you couldn’t see more than a couple of feet in any direction. It was like a little personal world with my mom and that was nice.
Carol Skewes, Baytown Sun publisher
Mother’s Day is special for so many reasons. My mother, Ann Boucher, is my inspiration. She is 88 years young, still volunteers, and plays the piano at the nursing home for residents once a week as she has for years.
She is basically a blur, and I have trouble keeping up with her.
When I call her, or when she leaves me a message, she always says, “Hi. This is your beautiful mother.”
She loves her children, but she adores her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She never forgets a birthday. Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful mother.
