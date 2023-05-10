Faith Guidry was a standout multi-sport athlete during her time at Barbers Hill High School. She was a vital part of the 2021 State Championship softball team and also received all-district honors in basketball and volleyball.
Now, success has continued to follow her at Michigan State University.
The sophomore pitcher recently tossed the 24th no-hitter in program history in MSU’s 4-0 victory over Purdue recently.
“It was a thrilling moment,” Guidry said. “To be honest, I didn’t realize that I had limited them to no-hits until my teammates crowded around me in celebration after the final out. It’s definitely one of the top highlights of my softball career here for sure.”
Guidry played first base for Barbers Hill and also shared time in the pitcher’s circle. When she stepped on campus at Michigan State, she quickly earned her spot in the regular pitching rotation.
This year was a rebuilding year with a new coaching staff, but Landry says the team has formed some strong bonds.
“We have grown close over the course of the season and we’ve become a lot like family,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing what the future holds the next two years.”
Guidry is following a pre-med track in her studies and is looking to become a physician’s assistant in emergency medicine. “I enjoy helping others and following this degree path will allow me to do just that.”
With her college softball season over for this year, Guidry is closely following the Eagles’ quest for a state championship back home.
“They remind me of our 2021 team,” she said. “My advice to them is to enjoy every moment of being in the playoffs. Most of all, have fun, because you are going to remember these times and these relationships for the rest of your life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.