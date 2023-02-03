With 11 returning lettermen to the 2023 Baytown Lee baseball team, the Ganders are looking to soar to new heights this season.
Lee head baseball coach David Schmidt took over a program that was struggling four years ago and has the Ganders poised to hopefully make a successful run after winning 12 games last year.
“We have continued to make progress,” he said. “Going into this season, we will start seven seniors, and we’ll have experienced players at every position. We have some good talent and I am looking forward to the start of the season.”
The Ganders have made the move to District 17-5A this season and will face not only in district rivals Sterling and Goose Creek Memorial, but also Crosby who was District 21-5A champion last year and 2021 state champion Barbers Hill, who advanced to the bi-district round in 2022.
“I believe our district is quality from top to bottom,” Schmidt said. “This might be the toughest 5A district in the state. All of the teams are strong – everyone is all that good.”
Top offensive performers from last season include senior Blake White, who was a unanimous all-district selection and spent time at third base, second base and shortstop. Miguel Lopez, Isaias Cuevas and Zach White will also provide some punch in the Gander lineup.
As far as the pitching corps, Blake White, A.J. Garcia and Andrew Estrada are all quality arms. Schmidt expects to add more depth in the rotation over the next couple weeks.
“You can never have enough pitching, especially against some of the competition we’ll be facing,” he said.
Two sophomores are in the mix for starting positions in the Gander defensive lineup. Dylan Edward is expected to see time at catcher and Abraham Moncivais is in the running for the second base spot.
“We are very solid on defense,” Schmidt said. “That is our overall strength.”
Lee will play its first scrimmage against Houston Austin at 6 p.m. Friday at Herrington Field, followed by another season warm-up at home against Pasadena on March 11. Preseason play will begin on March 23 at the Pasadena ISD Tournament.
