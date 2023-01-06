What do exercise, moving furniture or stepping down from a curb have in common? The risk of an injury. Even routine movements can cause orthopedic injuries. Now that many people are working on those new year’s resolutions to get into shape, it is important to know what to do after an injury so you can get on the road to recovery faster.
Should you walk it off? Try to schedule an appointment with your doctor tomorrow? Visit an urgent care or ER? Each year, millions of Americans ask these questions after an orthopedic injury.
“The biggest question people ask after an orthopedic injury is - do I need to see a doctor — which is quickly followed by where to go for medical care?” said Dr. Michael Hopson, an orthopedic surgeon at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Baytown, and team physician for the Houston Astros, Rice University and Barbers Hill High School.
Luckily, most minor strains and sprains can be treated at home. But when it comes to broken bones, and muscle, tendon or ligament tears, a trip to the emergency room or urgent care center is necessary to ensure the injury heals properly.
FIVE STEPS TO TAKE AFTER AN INJURY
No matter where the injury occurs — either at home or out and about — pushing through the pain is not recommended. Moving an injured limb or body part could lead to even more damage and longer recovery time. “Pain is a signal that our body needs to rest,” Hopson said. “Rushing the healing process can make things worse.”
After an injury, take the following actions:
1. Get off your feet and rest the injured area to reduce the risk of further damage.
2. Immediately apply an ice pack to reduce swelling and inflammation. Limit icing to 20 minutes to protect skin from frostbite. Repeat hourly as needed.
3. Elevate the injured area to reduce accumulated fluid.
4. Protect the injured area and limit movement with a cast, brace or crutches, if needed.
5. Evaluate the injury for signs that it might be serious enough to warrant a trip to the doctor.
HOW TO TELL IF AN INJURY NEEDS TREATMENT
Not sure if the injury is serious enough to need medical care? One of the biggest indicators of a serious injury is if the injured area can support your weight. “Knee, hip and ankle injuries that cause you to walk with a limp require medical attention,” Hopson said. “If you can’t bear weight on it, use crutches and see a doctor right away. X-rays and evaluation can help determine the extent of the injury.”
When it comes to upper extremities like shoulders, elbows and wrists, inability to raise or move your arm or weakness are signs to seek emergency care.
Another area of concern is bruising and swelling around the joint. Most of the time, minor swelling doesn’t require an emergency visit, but you should be evaluated by a doctor soon. But rapid swelling combined with one or more of the warning signs below means you should seek care immediately to rule out fractures or other serious injuries.
Signs you need immediate medical attention after an injury include:
• Deformity of the limb or bone breaking through the skin
• Inability to bear weight
• Intense or persistent pain
• Rapid joint swelling
• Swelling that prevents movement in fingers or toes.
• Weakness when moving a limb or muscle
“If you have any doubts, it’s a good idea to get checked out by an orthopedic specialist or sports medicine doctor,” Hopson added. By seeking treatment quickly, you can avoid risking further damage whether it’s a muscle strain, broken bone, dislocation or injured tendon.
TREATMENT AND RECOVERY TIME
In most cases, time and rest is all you need to recover. Your doctor may recommend physical therapy. In severe cases, surgery may be required to repair the damage. This is often true with torn muscles or ligaments.
Recovery time can vary — ranging from days to several weeks or months — depending on the location and severity of the injury. Age, overall health and other factors can also make a difference. Your doctor can tell you when you can expect to get back to full strength.
