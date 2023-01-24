A severe weather system blew into Baytown Tuesday, causing some damage thanks to high winds and tornado threats, leaving some trapped in collapsed structures and resulting in a ruptured gas line on Bayway Drive.

BFD Pic 2.jpg

The National Weather Service said a line of strong to severe thunderstorms pushed southwest of the Houston metro area Tuesday. There were multiple reports of wind, hail, tornado damage and coastal flooding. Around 3 p.m., the NWS stated a large and potentially dangerous tornado was reported on the ground near Pasadena and was headed to Baytown.

BFD Pic 1.jpg
Baytown Tornado Photos.jpg
Baytown Tornado Bayway Weaver.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.