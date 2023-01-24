A severe weather system blew into Baytown Tuesday, causing some damage thanks to high winds and tornado threats, leaving some trapped in collapsed structures and resulting in a ruptured gas line on Bayway Drive.
The National Weather Service said a line of strong to severe thunderstorms pushed southwest of the Houston metro area Tuesday. There were multiple reports of wind, hail, tornado damage and coastal flooding. Around 3 p.m., the NWS stated a large and potentially dangerous tornado was reported on the ground near Pasadena and was headed to Baytown.
A ruptured gas line was also reported at Bayway Drive.
Jason Calder, City of Baytown spokesman said Baytown firefighters were on the scene to keep an eye on the rupture until CenterPoint Energy could cap it.
CenterPoint Energy issued a statement about the rupture around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“We are aware of a fire in Baytown possibly related to a tornado impacting the area,” the statement read. “CenterPoint Energy crews responded to the incident and are working closely with first responders and local officials. Our crews are onsite assessing the situation and securing the area, including safely turning off the natural gas at 5:46 p.m.”
Calder said a home sustained damage at Wallisville Road and Garth Road, and a Valero gas station was damaged at North Main and Interstate 10. At Bayway Drive and Weaver Street, Calder said several buildings had collapsed and there was a fire.
There were also some downed trees at the Baytown Nature Center. In addition, some power lines were down at Sjolander Road and I-10 and six power lines were reported down at Decker Drive and Bayway Drive.
Calder said there were also reports of people being trapped in collapsed structures. He added that most of the people were rescued as of Tuesday afternoon.
There were also reports of multiple traffic lights being out at Barkaloo Road and Blue Heron Parkway and at Baker Road and Decker Drive.
Calder cautioned anyone to be careful if they journey out in the storm’s wake.
“First responders are on the scene at each location, but you are encouraged to use caution when entering the areas,” Calder said.
In Pasadena, the city’s animal shelter reportedly sustained damage, according to Mayor Jeff Wagner. There were also reports that some homes in Pasadena were taken off their slabs. In Deer Park, a nursing home, San Jacinto Manor, was said to have collapsed.
Keep checking back to the Baytown Sun website for updates.
