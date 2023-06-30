William Wilburn “Bill” Parrish II, former Ross Sterling High School trainer, passed away peacefully due to illness in his home on June 22, 2023, in Baytown.
Parrish was born on February 24, 1938. He attended Robert E. Lee High School and Abilene Christian College. As an athletic trainer and teacher for Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District, he spent most of his career with the district.
He devoted 41 years to the Goose Creek system, five years as a learned professor of history and government at Robert E. Lee, and 36 years as one of the first trainers at Ross Sterling High School.
He retired in June 2002 from being a trainer since 1966, and the Goose Creek school board unanimously approved naming the athletic training room at Ross Sterling High School after him. He served two generations of Ross Sterling students throughout his tenure.
Jim Finley, Nathan Thigpen, and George Crow share memories and recollections of their experiences with Parrish.
Finley, the former Managing Editor of The Baytown Sun, asserted that Parrish was a quiet guy who wasn’t boisterous or anything of that nature. He was very friendly.
“He was the kind of guy that you love to work with,” Finley said. “You love being around the guy. Just completely different.”
Finley covered football while working for The Baytown Sun and worked closely with the Ross Sterling trainer. He considered that Parrish was a joy to be around during those times.
“He was fun to work with and did a good job for Sterling—an excellent job,” Finley said.
He said Parrish was a good friend to him and that he would miss him and the times they spent together.
“He was a super sweet guy, just kind of quiet,’ Finley said. “I never saw him upset, and he’s just a joy to be around.”
Thigpen, a sports correspondent for The Baytown Sun, said he had two generations involved with Parrish in the Thigpen family. Parrish served his father, brother, and himself as a trainer. He provided insight into what he remembers about Parrish.
“He was one of the most Godly and Christian men I’ve probably ever met in my educational and athletic career,” Thigpen said. “He was just a great guy. He had a wry sense of humor.”
Thigpen says that Parrish was a no-nonsense type of guy. Athletes could not enter the training room if they were not injured. He would rush them out of there and not let them in.
“He’d gab at you and just be like, ‘Get back out there; you’re not that hurt,’” Thigpen said. “His big thing was that he always asked the kids, ‘Are you hurt or are you injured? If you’re hurt, you can play, and If you’re injured, you need to stay here for treatment.’”
But Parrish took care of every athlete in every sport throughout the school.
Former Robert E. Lee High School trainer Crow mentions that Parrish and himself had to work together because they did a lot of the work, whether it was track meets, helping out on bids, or going to clinics.
“He and I’d work that out together, and he’s just a great guy to work with,” Crow said.
A fond memory that Crow had about this godly man and a history teacher who loved history is that he remembered when other guys would go to these events and go out, and all they wanted to do was run around and drink.
Crow said that neither of them drank or smoked, and all they wanted to do was get delicious food, go to meetings, and enjoy each other.
Crow stated that at one time he was a trainer and a teacher at the same time.
Parrish was a man knowledgeable of all things history who tied it in with conversations while also keeping his sense of humor. Because of this, life was never dull for the people around him.
“A lot of times he’d relate something in history to what was going on here in football or athletics or something,” Crow said. “He had a humorous side to him, too.”
A lifelong member of the Church of Christ, Parrish preached and taught Bible classes for many years. Parrish is remembered for his quiet humor, love of history, and devotion to his family.
