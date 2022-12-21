Baytown Lee's Hadijah Cortez

Lee’s Hadijah Cortez looks to pass Tuesday as Sterling’s Jayla Hutchinson applies pressure defense. Gabby Washington (15) limits Cortez’s options in Tuesday afternoon’s District 17-5A game at Lee.

 

 Sun photo by Chris Cody, c2pix Photography

The buzzer sounded as sophomore Ashley Sustaita did what none of her teammates could Tuesday afternoon – sink a 3-pointer and give her team double-digit scoring.

It was some consolation to an otherwise dreary day for the Lee girls basketball team that fell to crosstown rival Sterling 69-11 in District 17-5A inside the Lee gym.

