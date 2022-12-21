The buzzer sounded as sophomore Ashley Sustaita did what none of her teammates could Tuesday afternoon – sink a 3-pointer and give her team double-digit scoring.
It was some consolation to an otherwise dreary day for the Lee girls basketball team that fell to crosstown rival Sterling 69-11 in District 17-5A inside the Lee gym.
The Lady Rangers won for their first time in league play after dropping games to Nederland and Crosby last week.
“They played hard against Crosby, made a couple of crucial mistakes but all in all they played hard against Crosby,” Sterling Coach Monique Everett said. “I was proud of them.”
With Tuesday’s win, the Lady Rangers improve to 4-13 for the season, tying them for fifth with Port Neches-Groves and Goose Creek Memorial for fifth place in the eight-team league.
Barbers Hill has first place all to itself after traveling to Port Arthur Tuesday and beating a Memorial team playing without two of its better players 64-28. Goose Creek Memorial knocked Nederland from the unbeaten ranks, 39-37, and Crosby did likewise with Port Neches-Groves, 48-31.
Crosby, Nederland and Memorial are all tied for second at 2-1.
That final spot is all Lee’s after suffering its second 50-point loss in district. The Lady Ganders, who played Tuesday with a seven-player roster, are still seeking their first loss after 13 games played.
Everett emptied her two-deep bench every two minutes or so in the game and junior LaKayla Anthony (11 points) and senior Kyera Ashley (10 were able to score two handsful of points. Senior Natalie Rodriguez had eight points and a trio of Lady Rangers – senior Neviah Wilson, junior Jayla Hutchinson and freshman Adelaine Dancel – each scored seven points.
“We set like mini-goals, small ones, like how many points we can score a quarter, what we want to be able to execute, to work on our defenses and our plays, just our whole system,” Everett said of the approach against Lee.
“Some of our kids who don’t normally play, who don’t get as much time, we want to be able to give them a lot of time. We just want to be able to work on a lot of things. And be able to execute.”
The Lady Ganders were charged with 23 first-half turnovers and didn’t light the scoreboard until Melanie Reynosa hit a free throw with 2:07 left in the first quarter. That cut Sterling’s lead to 5-1 at that point, but it was 14-2 after old-fashioned and-one 3-point plays by Lady Rangers Amia Terrell and Ashley to close out the first.
It was 37-2 at halftime, with another Reynosa free throw accounting for the other Lee point.
Wilson, Hutchinson and Natalie Rodriguez all hit 3-balls for Sterling, which lef 51-8 after three periods.
Sustaita, who hit two of her team’s three field goals, finished with a team high six points for Lee.
Barbers Hill 64, PA Memorial 28
Dalanna Carter scored 21 points to lead the Eagles to an easier than expected win over Port Arthur’s Lady Titans Tuesday.
Port Arthur was not at full strength and Barbers Hill took advantage. Cynthia LeCompte scored 19 points and Jo Trevino added 15 as the Eagles improved to 19-5 overall.
