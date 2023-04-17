Sterling sweeps Patriots

Seven innings were not enough in the second and final game of the season between Sterling and Goose Creek Memorial Patriots on Friday night at Patriot Field.
The Rangers’ Clayton Mixon scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning on a single by Jacob Ybarra and held on in the home half of the inning to secure a crucial 4-3 victory. The win puts Sterling one game ahead of GCM in the No. 4 spot in the District 17-5A race at 5-5, while the Patriots dropped to 4-6.
Mixon got the start on the mound and did his job, letting his defense make play-after-play behind him. He pitched into the seventh inning before leaving the game tied 3-3. Mixon’s workmanlike performance was only outdone by his night at the plate. Mixon had an RBI triple in the first inning in addition to his game-winning score.
“We had a very good week that could have easily gone one direction or the other with playing three games in one week,” Sterling head coach Dustan Greer said. “We talk to the boys all the time about handling adversity and really focusing on the details. I cannot be any prouder of how they did both this week. We have put ourselves in a good spot and have an opportunity. At the end of the day that is all you can ask for.”
Friday’s game was deja-vu all over again for the Patriots. Similar to its first meeting, GCM wasted a masterful pitching performance by Sammy Ibarra. Ibarra struck out 14 Ranger hitters and surrendered three runs, scattering six hits over seven-plus innings of work.
Ranger center fielder Jace Greer also continued to haunt the Patriots. In the bottom half of the third inning with two outs, the Patriots had runners on first and second base trailing 2-1. Abraham Greene got a base hit up the middle and GCM chose to test the arm of Greer yet again. The result was the same as Tuesday night, as another inning ended with an out at home plate. Had the runner stayed at third base, the Patriots No. 3 hitter would have been up with the bases loaded.
GCM had a chance to tie the game or win it in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the eighth. With runners on second and third base and two outs, the Rangers decided to intentionally walk the cleanup hitter Zack Reed to load the bases. Jacob Mooney flew out to Greer in center field to set off a wild celebration in the visitors’ dugout.
Sterling will be on the road next Tuesday against Port Neches-Groves and the Patriots will start a must-win series against Lee at Herrington Field.
