Sterling sweeps Patriots

Goose Creek Memorial’s Fabian Torres rounds second base and eyes making a run toward third in the Patriots’ matchup with Sterling last week.

 Photo by Kim Keefer

Seven innings were not enough in the second and final game of the season between Sterling and Goose Creek Memorial Patriots on Friday night at Patriot Field. 

The Rangers’ Clayton Mixon scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning on a single by Jacob Ybarra and held on in the home half of the inning to secure a crucial 4-3 victory. The win puts Sterling one game ahead of GCM in the No. 4 spot in the District 17-5A race at 5-5, while the Patriots dropped to 4-6.

