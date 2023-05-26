Sterling student

Nathalie Yanez, a senior at Ross S. Sterling High School, stands atop Mt. Taylor during her first FLO trip to New Mexico in 2019.

Ross S. Sterling High School senior Nathalie Yanez has been able to go on adventures around the globe thanks to DiscoverU.

Yanez, along with other students from Houston area high schools, will prepare to travel to India this summer through the Fantastic Learning Opportunity (FLO) program this summer.

