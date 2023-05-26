Ross S. Sterling High School senior Nathalie Yanez has been able to go on adventures around the globe thanks to DiscoverU.
Yanez, along with other students from Houston area high schools, will prepare to travel to India this summer through the Fantastic Learning Opportunity (FLO) program this summer.
This will be her fifth FLO experience and her first time traveling abroad. She is going to India to explore cultures and make memories that will last a lifetime.
With help from DiscoverU, Yanez has been able to apply and travel through FLO since seventh grade.The application for FLO trips involves writing essays, submitting applications, and patiently waiting to see if she is accepted.
Her trip includes cultural immersion, an introduction to Hindi and an opportunity to work with students at a local school in India. Yanez will be joining a group of students from different schools on a 10-day trip to India.
“I’m looking forward to learning and experiencing Indian culture. I have experienced so many things in United States and in the city of Houston. Now I want to see how other people live,” Yanez said.
On past trips, Yanez has backpacked through California and New Mexico wilderness thanks to the FLO program.
FLO is an out-of-school learning experience that DiscoverU fully assists students along with their parents in applying to the program.
“FLO has taught me leadership and to be thankful for everything because most kids don’t get these opportunities,” Yanez said. “This program has also given me the confidence that I lacked when I was a freshman.”
FLO is an education program that differs from a traditional school setting and focuses on aligning with student’s interest in a career or college.
What makes DiscoverU standout from other summer learning programs is that advisors guide students through each step of the external learning experience.
“DiscoverU has helped me in so many ways,” said Yanez. “Applying to FLOs, asking for letters of recommendation, and being responsible with keeping due dates with the support of FLO advisors, made applying to college so easy.”
Through her experience through FLO, Yanez has figured out what she doesn’t like in academics and this has helped her decide what to do when she graduates high school.
After going to the Future Doctors Academy in Houston and getting introduced to a more hands-on approach with help from a professor there, Yanez became interested in criminal justice.
Yanez plans on majoring in criminal justice and gained interest in this thanks to local FLO trips she has experienced in Houston.
