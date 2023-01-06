Opening day at the GCCISD Varsity Classic was a day for making the best of what you got.
Baytown Sterling came out a 2-0 winner over Lamar Consolidated Randle and Baytown Lee took a 4-0 whipping from substitute opponent Friendswood.
The tournament bracket got a shakeup Thursday when some communication snags caused some quick schedule alterations.
Barbers Hill, which was scheduled to play Lake Creek at Lee High at 1 p.m. in a redrawn bracket sent out Monday, never got the word, so Brazosport played Lake Creek and Barbers Hill played Foster at 5 p.m.
The switch hurt Lee’s Ganders, as they had Friendswood sub in for Brazosport, which lost 6-0 to Lake Creek.
“We’re a different team than the one that opened the season last week beating Shadow Creek and Manvel,” Chris Stromeyer, Lee’s new coach, said.
The 2-0 start to the season might have been expected as Lee is coming off its most successful season, having reached the third round of the playoffs. But longtime coach Jay Langlois moved to campus administration and most of the 2022 players graduated. Only three starters returned.
And of the squad that started this season 2-0, the Ganders played without 10 of them Thursday.
The Ganders have seven players – four of them starters -- out for the next three weeks, due to grades. Two more haven’t returned from Christmas vacation and another is having his play limited by a knee injury.
“The frustrating thing is that with a full squad, we can compete with anybody. I’m confident of that,” Stromeyer said. “It was very much a senior-heavy team last year, but I won’t say we’re rebuilding. We’re just reloading.
“We’re going to be OK.”
The Ganders faced La Porte, a first-day loser to Crosby, in a loser’s bracket game in the Maroon Bracket at Lee’s Ron Kramer Field Friday.
Sterling is 2-0 for the season and faced Aldine Davis in Friday’s winner’s bracket match on the Blue Bracket side.
“You can’t win them all if you don’t win the first two,” Bryan Hayman, the third-year Sterling boys coach told his team, “and now we’ve won the first two.”
For the Rangers, Tuesday’s match was a virtual walkover. Randle is competing in UIL varsity play for the first time and it showed. The first goal of the match was an own goal in Sterling’s favor.
“Fabian Lara hit a cross and their defender kind of hit it in his own net,” Hayman said. “Then Rogelio Chavez scored the second goal with a real nice assist from Hugo Alvarado. A good through ball was played in, Rogelio dribbled around the keeper and put it in.
“It was a good team goal. It gives us some confidence going into Friday.”
With many of his players traveling to see family members in Mexico over the Christmas break, Hayman said the Rangers were missing nine players Tuesday when they beat Class 3A Hardin-Jefferson 4-0. All but three players were back Thursday, the first day of school in 2023 for GCCISD.
“After going up 2-0, we worked on staying disciplined in our position. That’s going to be key for us all year. And it gave us a chance to look at Plan B, who can play where in case this guy gets injured or can’t play for some other reason.”
