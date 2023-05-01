JOYCE CLOUDT: “Leaves, Roots, and Fruit: A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating an Organic Kitchen Garden” from Plumwood Eva Maud Garden Club
CHARLES MICHAEL “CHARLIE” CRAME: “Gone Fishin,” “The Dock of the Bay” and “Thomas Goes Fishing” (for the Children’s Collection) from Ralph and Elisa Holmes
TERRY FLOUMOY: “This is the Boat that Ben Built,” “Star Fishing,” “1001 Fishing Tips,” “Taste of Home: All-American Cookbook,” “Taste of Home: Cook It Quick: All-Time Family Classics” and “You Can Cook This: Simple, Satisfying, Sustainable Recipes” from William and Kathy Lancon
MARY SUE LAMB: “Sweet Enough: A Baking Book,” “National Geographic Backyard Guide to the Night Sky,” “Around the Ocean in 80 Fish and Other Sea Life,” “Be a Maker: Music Projects for Kids,” “Asking Questions About How Hollywood Movies are Made,” “Go-to Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook,” “The Pasta Queen: A Gorgeous Cookbook,” “Complete Salad Cookbook,” “Everyday Bread: 100 Recipes for Baking Bread” and “More than Cake: 100 Baking Recipes” from Stephanie Daifuku
MICHAEL PORTER: “Airplanes” and “Astonishing Aircraft” from Beverly Dunn
HAROLD F. “POP” WATKINS: “National Geographic Kids: Trains” from Sammy and Terri Hotchkiss and family
DONATIONS
“Outsmart Your Brain: How Learning is Hard and How You Can Make It Easy,” “Brain Saver Protocols: Cleanses and Recipes: For Neurological, Autoimmune and Mental Health,” “The Brain Health Kitchen: Preventing Alzheimer’s Through Food,” “Travelers to Unimaginable Lands: Stories of Dementia, the Caregiver, and the Human Brain,” “Mindful Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: A Simple Path to Healing, Hope and Peace” and “Malady of the Mind: Schizophrenia and the Path to Prevention” from the Evening Pilot Club of Baytown
