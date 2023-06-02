Sterling Municipal Library Memorials Jun 2, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gifts to Sterling Municipal Library honored the memory of the following persons during recent weeks:MEMORIALSAl Dennis: “1000 Hours Outside: Activities to Match Screen Time with Green Time,” “The Illustrated Rules of Football” and “How-to Sports: Football” from Tommy and Linda HathawayMaddie Hall: “Farm Animal” from Baytown Youth Fair; “How Do They Grow? From Lamb to Sheep" from Sammy and Terri Hotchkiss and family

William Swain (Bill) Johnson: "All the Presidents' Children: Triumph and Tragedy in the Lives of America's First Families" from Carl Jr., Brent and Amy Currie

Johnny Ludtke: "Barrel Racing" from Baytown Youth Fair 

June Ann Smesny: "Organize Your Genealogy: Strategies and Solutions for Every Researcher" from Frankie Brewer

Jerry Stafford: "The Good Life: Create a More Meaningful and Satisfying Life" from Marilyn Sandhop

The following persons were honored during recent weeks:

HONORARIUMS

Cherie Morgan, in appreciation for program: "Research Like a Pro with DNA: A Genealogist's Guide to Finding and Confirming Ancestors with DNA Evidence" from Baytown Genealogy Society

Mike And Terrie Stephens: "To Kill a Mockingbird" from Ruth B. Hughes

GIFTS

A donation to the Children's Summer Program from Baytown Retired Teachers 