Donations to Sterling Municipal Library honored the memory of the following persons during recent weeks:
JAMES “BO” BUNDAGE: “Tell Me About Sports: Running” from Marilyn Sandhop
NORMAN D’OLIVE, JR.: “The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II,” “The King’s Shadow: Obsession, Betrayal, and the Deadly Quest for the City of Alexandria,” “James Patterson: The Stories of My Life” and “Cuba: An American History” from Brenda Dykes; “Black Holes: The Key to Understanding the Universe” and “Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters the Most” from Donna Hood; “Adriatic: A Concert of Civilizations at the End of the Modern Age” and “The Hag: The Life, Times, and Music of Merle Haggard” from Donald and Brenda Tank; “Sanctuary: The Story of an Irish Village, a Man Who Lost His Way, and the Rescue Donkeys that Led Him Home” from Cindy Taylor; “The Last Campaign: Sherman, Geronimo and the War for America” and “Mel Brooks: All About Me: My Remarkable Life in Show Business” from Rex and Lucy Williams
HOWARD DUHON: “Woodworking Techniques, Tools, Projects and Everything You Need to Know” from Sammy and Terri Hotchkiss and family
MIKE DUPLANTIS: “Lapidarium: The Secret Lives of Stones” from Marilyn Sandhop
CLIFF GAMMEL: “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” from Marilyn Sandhop
HANK GUPTON: “Starter Vegetable Gardens: 24 No-fail Plans for Small Organic Gardens” from Marilyn Sandhop
LOIS JAMES MATTHEWS: “Cheryl Day’s Treasury of Southern Cooking,” “Take it Easy: Recipes for Zero Stress Deliciousness” and “The Urban Quilted Home: 15 Beginner-friendly Quilt Patterns for Items Around Your Home” from Book Talk Book Club
JENNIFER SUTTON: “Goldilocks and the Three Dinosaurs” (for the Children’s Collection) from Lisa Hill
JET THOMSON: “The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty” from Marilyn Sandhop
KYLE TILTON: “And There was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” from Marilyn Sandhop
ERIC TWARDOWSKI: “The Year of the Puppy: How Dogs Become Themselves” from Marilyn Sandhop
