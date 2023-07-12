84th line

Above, Schmidt (top left corner) and her new teammates celebrate thier selection to the historic Kilgore College Rangerettes in late June.  

 Photo provided by Addison Schmidt
Addison Schmidt.jpeg

Addison Schmidt strikes a triumphant pose next to the Rangerette sign, proudly displaying her number 16. On this exhilarating day of the Rangerette Sign Drop, Addison’s knew her spot was secured. 

Amidst a sea of extraordinary dance and drill team talents, one name stands out as a beacon of exceptionalism. This Rangerette exemplifies what it means to be a Rangerette through her exceptional skill, charisma, and passion.

Addison Schmidt, a Class of 2022 Sterling Star Colonel, was selected for the 84th line of the historic Kilgore College Rangerettes in late June for not only being an exceptional dancer but also for her hard work and dedication that drove her to be on one of the world’s best-known collegiate drill teams.

