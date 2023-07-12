Amidst a sea of extraordinary dance and drill team talents, one name stands out as a beacon of exceptionalism. This Rangerette exemplifies what it means to be a Rangerette through her exceptional skill, charisma, and passion.
Addison Schmidt, a Class of 2022 Sterling Star Colonel, was selected for the 84th line of the historic Kilgore College Rangerettes in late June for not only being an exceptional dancer but also for her hard work and dedication that drove her to be on one of the world’s best-known collegiate drill teams.
“I feel very, very lucky that I am going to experience this two-year lifestyle, learn so much, and truly be able to grow as a person and a dancer,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt, 19, was born and raised in Baytown, where she attended Stephen F. Austin Elementary, Cedar Bayou Junior, and Ross Sterling High School. Schmidt started dancing at the early age of 3 and in eighth grade, she tried out for the Sterling Stars, where she made the team as a freshman.
She danced on the drill team all four years, was a Major her junior year, and a Colonel her senior year. In addition, she graduated in the top 10% of her class and was a member of the National Honor Society and the Powell’s Organization.
Attending a Rangerette Revels Show hosted by the Kilgore College Rangerettes during her junior year of high school made her decide to train and become a Rangerette after being blown away.
“I just fell in love with them after watching them perform,” Schmidt said. “I knew they were very traditional and just a big, well-known organization known for creating great things and producing things on the field that were just astonishing. And so, I want to be a part of that, and I just decided to go for it.”
The dean of Kilgore College, B.E. Masters, decided in 1939 that the college needed an organization to retain people during football halftimes and to attract young women. In addition to achieving equal representation of males and females, he thought it would be nice if people would stay in the stands instead of drinking unhealthy beverages during halftime.
During her time at Kilgore College, Dr. Masters invited Miss Gussie Nell Davis to create something unique. Kilgore College Rangerettes were her creation and gift to the world. The Rangerettes were the first group of their kind to take the gridiron by storm.
For about three days, candidates who are trying out go through what they call pre-training, and they go through a series of routines such as their signature high kicks, Jazz, lyrical, and Broadway on the first day at Kilgore. Candidates then perform them in front of two separate panels of judges on the next day and at night perform a minute-long solo.
The next day, the directors and the sophomores ask to see whatever they need to see. The following day is the Rangerette Sign Drop. This is when those trying out learn if they made the team by whether your number is on the sign.
Fifty-four candidates tried out for the 84th line. On this year’s 84th line, there will be 68 Rangerettes. These are 32 freshmen who tried out and made the team along with the existing 36 sophomores.
Schmidt will be a line member from 2023 to 2025, with seven years of experience on a drill team and 16 years of dance training.
The last Rangerette from the Baytown area was Mikayla McMillan in the 2021-2022 season out of Barbers Hill. Now Schmidt gets to represent Baytown as the place she describes as her home.
“I’m very proud I get to represent Baytown now through the Rangerettes because not many people have been able to do that,” Schmidt said. “It’s home base, and I love what I’ve been able to gain from Baytown — the places that I’ve worked here that got me where I need to be to make this goal.”
Director Lori Alexander and Yoanna Isas pushed Schmidt harder than she could have imagined, knowing this is what she wanted. In addition, she is thankful for her parents, who have been her biggest supporters throughout her Kilgore College Rangerette journey.
“They just do nothing but support me,” Schmidt said. “They just want me to be happy, and they see how much work it takes, and they do what they can to provide me with what I need to get where I want to be.”
Kilgore College Rangerettes have traditions carried over from generation to generation. Rangerettes have a traditional dancing style. Their high kick is the trademark tradition they created. They have a custom of having a big little sister throughout the team that they can bond with and remain close to for years.
“I’m very excited to get to see who that is and create that friendship, and just make best friends with the rest of the 84th line and have them all there to support each other through this journey,” Schmidt said.
Rangerettes perform throughout the year, performing at football games for Kilgore College and traveling to the Cotton Bowl to perform. In addition to performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, they are often invited to perform globally, representing America and Texas. Finally, at the end of the year, they have their Revels show, their most prominent performance.
Future outlets that Rangerettes would be able to join after serving their two years on the line could range from joining dance companies such as Ascension, Spirit of America, or the Universal Dance Association, whether that is dancing for them or working for them. With the given experience and resume, a dancer could also become a drill team director or own her own dance studio.
In five years, Schmidt hopes to have graduated from not only Kilgore College but also a university that she will attend afterward with a business degree in entrepreneurship. Schmidt wants to get started with internships to prepare her for her own business and work in it while also staying involved with dance.
A place on the world’s most famed collegiate drill team is an incredibly surreal and awe-inspiring experience, leaving Schmidt in amazement as she marches alongside the best in this prestigious field.
“It’s still kind of like a shock right now because I’m not truly in the life of it yet,” Schmidt said. “I’m just starting, but I feel lucky and blessed, and I’m just so excited to get into it and put on the uniform for the first time and be able to perform and say, I’m a Rangerette.”
As a member of the 84th line, Addison Schmidt now stands shoulder to shoulder with the finest Kilgore College Rangerettes. Her impeccable technique and undeniable stage presence set her apart, capturing the attention of audiences and fellow dancers alike.
