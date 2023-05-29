Adrian Chapa of Baytown, left, and Phillip Newcomer, grew up with the same foster mother in Houston. Chapa, his wife Lydia and their three young sons, have taken Newcomer into his home as foster parents.
Phillip Newcomer, who was rescued from a tumultuous home life as an 11-year-old by Family and Child Protective Services, graduated from Ross S. Sterling High School Friday night.
c2pix Photography
Graduating from high school was tougher for this 17-year-old than for most people.
From an early age, Phillip Newcomer faced hardships that would have tested even the toughest. Instead of surrendering to his circumstances, he summoned the strength to rise above them and fought the odds to come out victorious and triumphant.
Newcomer graduated in the top 5% of his Ross Sterling High School class on Friday at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown. His current foster family, original foster mother and several staff members from Child Protective Services were in attendance to cheer him on that special evening. While placed in the CPS system, he was able to maintain good grades, participate on the track and cross country teams and work seasonally at Pirates Bay Water Park in Baytown.
In many aspects, he feels being a part of the system has caused him to grow up faster, but he emphasizes that the system doesn’t define him.
“It doesn’t define me, and I know that whenever I look back at it, I regret having gone through the things that led up to me being in foster care because I have so much more to look forward to,” Newcomer said.
At age 11, he was placed in foster care. A year and a half later, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services obtained permanent managing conservatorship over him. Three years ago, foster parents Adrian and Lydia Chapa of Baytown, took him into their family, which now also includes three children aged 1, 3 and 5.
Adrian Chapa knows where Newcomer was coming from because a decade before Newcomer he also found himself in foster care. Chapa was cared for by Cynthia Mosley, who became the foster mom of Newcomer in 2017. Chapa, through Mosley, developed a bond with Phillip and eventually his relationship with Phillip changed from being a friend to a father-figure.
That was a tough transition, Chapa admitted.
“It was tough at first, it was a bit more playful, which we still have now, but it was moreso now, when I had to transition to the father role. He has to respect me a little differently now,” Chapa said. “So I am a lot more guided on my part, a lot more understanding on my part, and if I’m being honest, it kind of re-triggered my age, my trauma growing up, and having to deal with that while also navigating into Phillip.”
Because it gets hard at times, and as hard as it can get is as good as it can get.
Additionally, Newcomer mentions taking care of yourself and taking advantage of all the resources available for being a foster youth such as PAL (Preparation for Adult Living).
Despite the difficulties in the system, Newcomer offered some advice to other children who were also in the system.
“I would say to any child, especially one who has been through anything close to what I’ve been through, to keep your head up and continue smiling,” Newcomer said. “Just as bad as it was, there is so much in your future that you know that those years that you went through, those things won’t even compare to what’s going to be in the future.”
After graduating, he plans to attend Texas A&M at Texarkana for a year and then transfer to the main campus of Texas A&M at College Station to study aerospace engineering in addition to joining the Corps of Cadets.
It is important to recognize and appreciate those who show tenacity and perseverance in the face of hardship.
