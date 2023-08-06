Sterling alumnus Derek Haywood paved his way to success

Baytown’s Derek Haywood has made a name for himself at Chevron Phillips as the Corporate Projects Execution Manager and will celebrate 30 years with the company in August. It’s quite an honor indeed.
What some folks may not know is that he was quite the basketball phenom in the 1980s.
Those who played with him can attest he was king of the court.
Haywood’s hoops career started in elementary school at the Baytown YMCA. When he entered Cedar Bayou Junior, his talents became evident on the 7th and 8th grade “A” teams. However, he was involved in other sports during those years, playing Little League and Pony baseball, along with football, basketball and track at CBJH.
“I had a full plate,” he said.
Entering his freshman year, Haywood decided to solely focus on basketball.
The 1988 Ross S. Sterling alumnus was a point-scoring machine as a two-year letterman for the Rangers, earning first team all-district and Most Valuable Player honors his senior year.
His talents definitely caught the eyes of collegiate coaches. Haywood played two years for Lee College and then signed with McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Haywood did not disappoint once he took to the hardwood. He was the leader in steals for the Cowboys his junior and senior years. In addition, Haywood is on the all-time leaders list for single scoring seasons, with 536 points in 29 games in 1991-92. He also followed up his senior year with 546 points for the season. He was named All-Southland Conference team his final year.
“Playing at McNeese afforded me to play against some players who made it in the NBA, such as Shaquille O’Neal, BJ Armstrong and Shawn Bradley to name a few,” he said. “We also traveled to places like Hawaii, Utah and California, which was nice.”
It’s no surprise that Haywood was drawn to the court. His father, Lee, was head coach of the Crosby High School basketball team in the early 1970s. In 1974, he became the only coach at the school that led the basketball program to the state title game. Unfortunately, the Cougars fell short in their quest for the championship.
However, during his senior year at McNeese, basketball was not the only thing in Haywood’s life. It was during his time McNeese that he met his wife, Tracy. The two of them have been married 27 years.
“She is my rock,” Haywood said. “The support we provide for each other and the sacrifices we made for our children has paid off. For me, her encouragement of not following the status quo was the catalyst to where I am today in my career. She recently achieved her master’s degree and is playing an instrumental part in the new Early Learning Academy at (GCCISD’s) Pumphrey Elementary as an assistant principal.”
As far as the athletic genes in the family, the apples didn’t fall far from the tree.
The couple’s daughter Kendall was an all-district volleyball player at Goose Creek Memorial, then was a standout player at the University of Houston. This past fall, she enrolled at University of Central Arkansas where she played her final year of COVID eligibility and is pursuing her master’s degree. Younger brother Emerson took his talents from GCM and is a wide receiver and special teams player at University of Incarnate Word.
“We are extremely proud of our children, as we never pressured them into the athletic path,” Haywood said. “This was something they set their sights on and not only receiving a scholarship, but a Division 1 scholarship.”
Haywood’s job at Chevron Phillips’ corporate headquarters in The Woodlands, involves quite the commute from Baytown daily. He has been recognized for his efforts, as he was presented the Keystone Award for those who provide innovative processes to reduce company expenditures and increase revenue. In his role as project execution manager, he is responsible for a project portfolio of $2 billion. Before moving to the corporate office, he was at the Cedar Bayou facility in Baytown for 26 years.
Haywood is a strong supporter of Goose Creek CISD programs and athletics. He served on the 2008 Citizen’s Bond Advisory Committee and is currently on the 2023 CBAC. In the past, he was an Education Foundation board member and helped to award innovative teaching grants. He was also named GCCISD’s Giant Alumnus of the Month in March.
“I still attend many events and support the initiatives and vision of athletics and academics,” he said. “I have participated in past bond elections and currently reviewing some recommended improvements that will help our athletes and students be able to perform at the highest level.”
Haywood had some words for student athletes wanting to advance to the next level.
“Getting a degree while playing college sports is a challenge within itself,” he said. “Depending on the sport, being absent from class is very common. What helped me was turning in assignments early (before road trips). This showed professors I was serious about education. It’s always important to put your best foot forward in everything you do.” β
