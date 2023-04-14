The Y.M.S.S. (Young Men Successfully Stepping) step team participated in their second step competition on Saturday, March 25th. The team took home an unprecedented four first place trophies in the trio, entertainment, and group categories as well as earned the highest overall score of all participating teams at the 2023 World of Step Texas regional qualifying event. Their first-place win qualified the team for an automatic placement in the National Championship, which will take place on May 20th in New York, where the team will compete against other step team finalists from other cities and states for a chance to be named the international grand champions.
Y.M.S.S. was founded in January 2022 by Michael Jackson, educational aide at Bowie Elementary, who also serves as the organization’s CEO and coach. It started as a vision here at Bowie Elementary in Baytown with a team of six boys working hard, learning discipline while stepping in unison. The organization expanded to 30 boys and counting, with four dynamic leaders breaking barriers as the only non-profit step team in our town on an elementary/middle school level. Jackson, along with Crystal Branch, president, Coach Willie Williams, and Assistant Coach Cam’Ren Collins, provide support for the GCCISD students as well as assist them with giving back to the community.
Currently, the students are fundraising to assist with travel expenses for the trip.
(0) comments
