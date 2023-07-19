Teresa McCartney Hoffart, left, was presented with a resolution by District 23 State Rep. Terri Leo Wilson honoring her late husband, Paul Hoffart, for his ministry in the Baytown and surrounding areas. Wilson presented the resolution to the Texas House of Representatives and McCartney Hoffart at the Colonial House of Sandwiches on Garth Road.
When District 23 State Rep. Terri Leo Wilson heard about the Pay it Forward Diner, it inspired her.
The diner was started by Paul Hoffart and his wife, Teresa McCartney Hoffart. It was a restaurant where you could eat without having to worry about the price. They were located at 1020 Decker Drive. Unfortunately, it closed in June 2022, but the two kept going. They also ran the House of Mercy ministry and assisted many people in the community.
In November, Paul Hoffart was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He fought bravely but died June 22.
Wilson decided to go before the Texas House of Representatives and present a resolution honoring Paul Hoffart’s contributions to those around him. He spent 30 years as a firefighter in Houston and Baytown before starting the House of Mercy ministry after retiring.
In the proclamation presented by Wilson, it states, “Hoffart answered the call to the ministry and became the pastor of the House of Mercy Church; he was dedicated to bettering the lives of others through his church, he further demonstrated his selfless generosity by operating the Pay it Forward Diner, where patrons paid only what they could afford.”
It further stated, “Admired for his compassion, generosity and humor, Paul Hoffart immeasurably enriched the lives of all who were privileged to know him, and he leaves behind a legacy that will never be forgotten.”
Wilson said she did not know the Hoffarts but heard about the diner while campaigning.
“I was inspired by their story,” Wilson said. “I did not know them personally, but it goes to show how people that you do not know personally are affected by your ministry and what you do in serving others. It inspired me, as I am sure it does others, to be a better person and to take care of people.”
Wilson said she prayed for Paul Hoffart when she heard he was sick.
“I was really moved,” she said.
After Paul Hoffart died, Wilson came up with the idea of having a resolution made to honor his life. She presented the resolution to Teresa McCartney Hoffart at the Colonial House of Sandwiches at 3002 Garth Road.
Teresa McCartney Hoffart said that while her husband’s death has hit her hard, she is finding strength through God.
“You do not know what you can do until you have to,” she said. “That is something I have learned through this. A (Bible) verse I constantly say is Nehemiah 8:10, and it is, ‘for the joy of the Lord is your strength.’ I tell Him constantly to fill me with Your joy, God, because I need some strength through this. This is Day 27, so everything is still raw, real. I allow myself to have moments, but I do not stay in them. People use grief as an excuse to stay in depression and stay in anger, but we should not do that. Grief looks different on everyone. The Word says we do not grieve like the world. So, I cannot sit around in this black hole the entire time as I am grieving him and say God is good.”
